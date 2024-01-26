What Is The Theme Of Republic Day 2024? Exploring Meaning and Significance Amid Celebrations

As India prepares to commemorate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, the country is adopting a subject that resonates strongly with its goals and ideals. The theme for this year is "Viksit Bharat and Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka," which captures the spirit of India's growth path and its dedication to democracy. Among the festivities and grandeur of the Republic Day Parade, this subject acts as a guiding beacon, reminding citizens of the route ahead and the beliefs that unite the country as per CNBC.

Viksit Bharat: Pioneering development for a brighter future

This year's Republic Day celebrations are centered on the idea of "Viksit Bharat" or Developed India. This subject emphasizes the government's long-term goal for the country, which aims for overall improvement that includes economic success, social advancement, and technical innovation. This vision, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the campaign "Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth," aims to help India reach developed nation status by its centenary year of independence in 2047.

Prime Minister Modi's focus on the role of educational institutions in creating individual personalities demonstrates the significance of human development in the nation's success. With a rapidly growing young population, India is at a watershed moment in which every effort and activity contributes to the fulfillment of a developed and empowered country. Viksit Bharat focuses on more than just economic progress; it also considers societal well-being, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

Advertisement

Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka

The great veneration for democracy embodied in "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka" or India - Mother of Democracy complements the development theme. Democracy in India is more than just a political system; it is a way of life defined by freedom, inclusiveness, and public engagement. The subject focuses on the historical and cultural roots of Indian democracy, which may be traced back to ancient books like the Rigveda and Atharvaveda, as well as epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The notion of democracy as a celebratory statement of truth, collaboration, and collective strength is firmly ingrained in Indian culture, generating a sense of solidarity in the face of diversity. As India commemorates its 75th Republic Day, the theme Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka serves as a reminder of the fundamental principles that underpin the country's democratic fabric, motivating individuals to embrace these ideals in their daily lives.

Women-centric Republic Day parade

In an unprecedented move, this year's Republic Day Parade will be women-centric, signifying women's empowerment and contributions to the country's development. The decision to prominently showcase women marching contingents, led by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, demonstrates India's commitment to gender equality and inclusion. From 100 women performers announcing the march on traditional Indian instruments to the involvement of women personnel in Tri-Service and CAPF contingents, the parade has the best representation of women in history.

The participation of women in all aspects of the parade not only breaks down conventional boundaries but also recognizes women's excellence and devotion in a variety of disciplines. As India continues to make progress, the women-centric Republic Day Parade demonstrates the country's determination to build a more inclusive and fair society.

Celebrating unity in diversity: Republic Day Parade 2024

Amidst the grandeur of the Republic Day Parade, India welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron as the primary guest, bolstering the spirit of international collaboration and goodwill. The events, which include a 95-member marching group and a 33-member band contingent from France, represent the two countries' cultural convergence and shared ideals.

The parade, which travels down the Kartavya Path and is attended by over 13,000 special guests, represents India's rich past, lively diversity, and strong dedication to democracy. Beyond the grandeur and pageantry, Republic Day 2024 represents a nation's united hopes for a brighter future, led by the ideals of growth, democracy, and inclusion.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2024: Google Doodle celebrates the occasion featuring evolution of parades through decades