The United States observes Independence Day on July 4th of each year to honor the nation's 1776 declaration of independence from Great Britain. This year, America will celebrate its 248th Independence Day, and celebrations are being planned across the nation.

As folks get ready for their holiday-themed day out with plans and activities, TV networks and streaming services are preparing special programs to honor Independence Day in 2024. Here's a compilation of special TV and online shows for the 4th of July!

Guide to watch US Independence Day 2024 programs

The Fourth In America

CNN and CNN International will air the CNN Fourth of America at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time. CNN Max will offer an online stream of it as well. The event will be hosted by Washington, D.C.-based correspondent Dana Bash and CNN anchor Boris Sanchez, joined by CNN anchor and correspondent Victor Blackwell and San Diego-based CNN anchor and Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner.

Performers:

Bebe Rexha

The Kid Laroi

The Killers

The Goo Goo Dolls

Kane Brown

T-Pain

Bleachers

Keith Urban

Ashanti

REO Speedwagon

Chris Young

Yellowcard

Ben Platt

Boys Like Girls

En Vogue

Additionally, the United States Air Force Band will perform an ensemble piece on the show.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

NBC will air the show at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time. Additionally, Peacock will offer a live broadcast of the show. NBC's Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks extravaganza, hosted by four-time Grammy-nominated country artist Mickey Guyton and taking place with Zuri Hall at Access Hollywood, will, of course, include fireworks, musical performances, and special guest appearances.

Unseen fireworks in the heart of the silver cascading explosion with a red and blue kaleidoscope will be featured in the 2024 edition. The show will also include people from all across the country who are promoting creativity, accessibility, sustainability, exposure for marginalized groups, and other causes.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Watch ESPN's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest; it's accessible on ESPN2, as well as ESPN3. There will be two broadcasts of the Coney Island, New York competition: one for the women's competition and one for the men's. ESPN3 will broadcast the women's competition at 10:45 a.m. ET, while ESPN2 will air the men's action at noon. ESPN has the reruns set for 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, respectively.

Rich Shea, president of Major League Eating, and Jeremy Schaap, host of E60 and Outside the Lines, will co-host the event. On-site reporting will be managed by Tiffany Greene.

Proud American Franchise

The annual Proud American Franchise from Fox News will run all day on Fox News and be streamed online on Fox News Media Platforms. At 8 p.m. ET, the program will include The Big Independence Day Special, a two-hour live special from Fox Square in New York City, hosted by Carley Shimkus, Lawrence Jones, Aishah Hasnie, and Johnny Joey Jones.

The fireworks show will take place in areas including Bristol, New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; and Point Pleasant, New Jersey. In addition, the show will feature talks with World War II veterans and Bristol's Oldest Independence Celebration in the Nation march.

A Capitol Fourth

The show will broadcast at 6 p.m. Pacific Time and 9 p.m. Eastern Time on PBS. A Capitol Fourth is presented from the west lawn of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and is also simulcast by NPR and the American Forces Network.

The concert special will feature patriotic performances by the National Symphony Orchestra, The Choral Arts Society of Washington, Patrick Lyndy and the Ministers of Music, the United States Army Band, the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Chorus, Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Darren Criss, among others.

