Who is Benard McKinley? Formerly incarcerated college graduate accepted to law school shortly after release

Benard McKinley's story begins with a troubled past, marked by the shadows of gang-related violence. Arrested at the tender age of 19 for his involvement in a gang-related murder, McKinley found himself facing a daunting future behind bars, as per PEOPLE. When he was sentenced to maximum-security prison at the age of 19, the consequences of his actions weighed heavily on him and his family.

A quest for knowledge

Within the walls of his prison, McKinley began a quest for knowledge and self-improvement. Realizing the toll his legal bills took on his family, he decided to improve himself via education.

Driven by a desire to comprehend the law and represent himself in court, McKinley set his sights higher after resolutely obtaining his General Educational Development diploma (GED).

"I promised myself before I got out of that bus that no matter what the outcome was that, you know, I was just going to try to do better for myself," McKinley told ABC News. "I knew that I wanted to better myself, and I did that."

Pursuing dreams beyond bars

McKinley's path crossed with Northwestern's Prison Education Program (PEP), an educational and transformative program that offers hope to prisoners. Under the direction of Jennifer Lackey, the program director, McKinley threw himself into his studies.

PEP, notable for being the only program in the country that offers prisoners a bachelor's degree from a prestigious university, allowed McKinley to fulfill his dreams.

McKinley refused to let his past define him, even inside the walls of his prison. He took the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and pursued admission to law school.

His sentence, which had been set at 100 years, was subsequently reduced to 25 years as a result of his unwavering pursuit of justice and knowledge. McKinley stepped out from behind bars in December 2023, welcoming the prospect of a better future.

A new chapter

McKinley's journey from prison to acceptance into Northwestern Law School's 2027 class is an inspiration. McKinley is the first PEP alumnus to be admitted to any law school, so his acceptance into law school represents a significant historical first.

"Just months ago, I was still behind prison bars, and not knowing exactly how the future of going to law school would turn out. So to be home and know I’m going to law school … is an amazing feeling," McKinley told The Guardian. "It feels amazing. I’m definitely a positive role model for the future generation and my family. So you know, I have a job to do."

