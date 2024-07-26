Who is Geon King and what happened to him? All we know as US issues amber alert for missing 9-year-old boy

The Durham Police Department is appealing for the public's help to locate a nine-year-old kid who has gone missing, According to the Durham Police Department, Geon King was last seen donning sweatpants and a black hoodie. He weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and is characterized as being Black. He is also roughly 4 feet, 10 inches tall.

What happened to Geon King?

According to the police, Geon was last seen with his 33-year-old biological mother Mariah King. She weighs 140 pounds, is estimated to be Black, and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Her eyes and hair are both brown. The last time Mariah King was spotted, she had her hair up in a bun, gray sweatpants, and a black crop top. According to the police, Mariah and Geon left a house in the 200 block of South Benjamine Street on foot at about six o'clock in the evening, on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department's number is 919-475-2511.

What is an Amber Alert?

Following the horrific murder and kidnapping of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman in Texas, the AMBER Alert System was established in 1996.

Dallas-Fort Worth media outlets and local law enforcement created an early warning system to aid in the recovery of kidnapped children following Hagerman's death. Subsequently, other states in the country adopted the alert system.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Best way to unite our nation': Joe Biden addresses his exit from Presidential race 2024; backs Kamala Harris in speech