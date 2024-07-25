President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was leaving the U.S. presidential reelection contest in response to growing calls for his resignation within his Democratic Party. In a rare Oval Office speech, the President now addressed his decision to step down from the 2024 contest and hand the reins to the upcoming generation of leaders.

Joe Biden gets emotional as he addresses his exit from the Presidential race 2024

Biden described his exit as an act intended to unite the country, to which he has dedicated his decades-long career. His speech was solemn and heartfelt. The President said, "This sacred task of protecting our Union is not about me. It's about you. Your families. Your futures."

Joe Biden backs Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential elections

Biden emphasized his support for his vice president, Kamala Harris, who is 22 years younger than him, while referring to current age concerns that were heightened following his performance during the first 2024 presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

Biden said he decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation, adding, "It's the best way to unite our nation. There is a time and place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices, and that time and place is now." He added that Harris is experienced, tough, capable, an incredible partner to him and a leader for the country.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Biden discussed his future goals for the next six months. He focused on the issues of gun violence, climate change, advancing economic growth, and Supreme Court reform.

The president remained silent in response to persistent Republican concerns about his fitness for office. Earlier, the White House dismissed GOP demands for him to step down from office right away as "ridiculous" and said that his health had "nothing" to do with his choice.

Hunter and Ashley Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and other grandchildren were among the family members in attendance during his speech.

ALSO READ: Will Kamala Harris face Donald Trump in U.S. presidential race after Joe Biden drops out of re-election?