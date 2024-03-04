Who was Brian Mulroney? Revisiting former Canadian PM's life and career following his death at 96

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Brian Mulroney, the 18th Prime Minister of Canada, was born on March 20, 1939, in Baie-Comeau, Quebec. He served from 1984 to 1993. He grew up in a working-class paper mill town as per BBC.

Mulroney studied political science and law before becoming a prominent labor lawyer in Montreal. He entered politics in 1983 when he won a parliamentary seat in Nova Scotia and was elected leader of the Progressive Conservative Party.

Political legacy and achievements

Mulroney's tenure as Prime Minister was notable for significant economic reforms and foreign policy initiatives. He negotiated the Canada-United States Free Trade Agreement, which eventually became NAFTA. He also implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and privatized several Crown corporations, including Air Canada.

Despite his achievements, Mulroney faced criticism and challenges while in office. The implementation of the GST and the privatization of Crown corporations were met with widespread opposition.

Furthermore, his efforts to secure Quebec's support for constitutional amendments through the Meech Lake and Charlottetown Accords ultimately failed, resulting in a resurgence of Quebec nationalism.

Post-political life and legacy

Mulroney remained active in a variety of roles after his resignation in 1993, including working as an international business consultant and serving on the boards of several corporations.

Despite his contributions to Canadian politics and the economy, his legacy remains contentious, with criticisms of his handling of Quebec separatism and allegations of corruption in the Airbus scandal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed grief over Mulroney's death, recognizing his commitment to serving Canadians and his role in shaping the modern, dynamic, and prosperous Canada we know today.

Mulroney's daughter, Caroline, who is now a politician in Ontario, recalls her father's dedication to public service and tireless efforts to make Canada a better place for all.

Brian Mulroney's life and career have been marked by both successes and controversies. Mulroney's influence on Canadian politics and the economy is undeniable, dating back to his humble beginnings in Quebec and his tenure as PM. As Canada mourns his passing, his legacy as a dedicated public servant and a key figure in shaping the country's history will live on for future generations.

