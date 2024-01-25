Jazz Jennings, a famous YouTuber and activist, has openly discussed her binge-eating disorder and goal to lose weight. Jennings recently showed off her new look on Instagram, revealing that she had shed 70 pounds.

In a recent Instagram post, the TLC star posed happily on a beach wearing a black and white striped strapless top with a flowy bottom and a black little skirt. She had her long hair down, sunglasses on her head, and flashed two peace signs to the camera.

She wrote the caption, "Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years. I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit."

Jennings has been vocal about her weight and disorder

Jazz first expressed a desire to start her health and weight loss journey in 2021. Jazz posted two side-by-side images of herself on Instagram in June 2021, comparing her weight gain before and after, along with a statement that indicated how she was feeling mentally at the time.

Jazz has binge-eating disorder, which she also discussed in her 2021 post. Jazz also stated that bingeing, combined with an increased appetite from some of the prescriptions she takes, caused her to gain about 100 pounds in less than two years.

Who is Jazz Jennings?

Jazz Jennings is an American YouTuber, spokesmodel, media personality, and LGBT rights activist. Jennings is among the youngest people to be officially identified as transgender. Jennings was born male and was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at the age of four, making her one of the youngest people to be officially labeled as transgender.

Jennings is an honorary co-founder of the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation, which her parents founded in 2007 to support transgender youngsters. In 2013, she launched Purple Rainbow Tails, a firm that makes rubber mermaid tails to generate funds for transgender youngsters. Jennings hosts a series of YouTube videos on her life called I Am Jazz.

She starred in the TLC reality TV series, I Am Jazz, which aired in 2015 and focuses on her daily life with her family and the issues she confronts as a transgender person.

