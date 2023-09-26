Who is Karishma Mehta? Humans of Bombay founder faces backlash over People of India lawsuit

Over the weekend, a well-known Mumbai-based storytelling platform, Humans of Bombay, made headlines by filing a lawsuit against another platform called 'People of India.' They allege that 'People of India' has infringed on their copyright by replicating their unique storytelling format and illicitly using content from their YouTube channel and Instagram account.

This legal dispute created a significant controversy, drawing attention to Brandon Stanton, the creator of Humans of New York, as well. The issue was also a hot topic on various platforms, including X, where discussions ranged from humorous comments to criticism directed at Karishma Mehta, the founder of Humans of Bombay. Unfortunately, she has become the target of severe online trolling due to this controversy.

Brandon's comment on Karishma suing 'POI'

In a post on X, Stanton said he had decided to keep quiet about the "appropriation of his work" because he thought "Humans of Bombay" conveyed meaningful tales, even if they had commercialized their platform more than he personally felt comfortable doing on HONY. 'But suing individuals for something I've already forgiven you for is not right,' he added in his tweet.

The story doesn't end there, though, Humans of Bombay published a new post on Sunday, thanking Brandon and Humans of New York for launching the storytelling movement. Additionally, it stated that the copyright case was "absolutely unrelated to storytelling and related to the intellectual property in our posts."

Who is Karishma Mehta?

Entrepreneur Karishma Mehta is from India. In 2014, she created the Humans of Bombay page on Facebook and Instagram. She created the "Humans of Bombay (HOB)" page with the intention of sharing the life experiences of Bombay residents from all backgrounds so that others may relate to them.

Mehta's early life and the beginning of 'Humans of Bombay'

Mehta was born and brought up in Mumbai. She is a native speaker of Marathi, Hindi, and English. She relocated to Nottingham (UK) in 2013, where she attended Nottingham University to study business and economics. But she thought after graduating that she wasn't cut out for the corporate world. She returned to India in 2013 and made the decision to take a break from activity while determining her true passions. She created the "Humans of Bombay" Facebook page in 2014.

Achievements

The book, Humans of Bombay was published in 2017 by Karishma. 2018 saw the expansion of Karishma's Humans of Bombay team to six full-time employees in Mumbai and additional freelancers in other regions of India. One of the major accomplishments of HOB was when the team organized a Facebook campaign to raise money for the Kranti organization, which supports the Mumbai-based daughters of sex workers. Humans of Bombay exceeded their goal of raising Rs. 5 lakhs by raising Rs. 6.5 lakhs in just one day.

Karishma Mehta released the second version of his book Humans of Bombay in 2021, and it was an immediate success. One of the highlights of her life was when she had the opportunity to interview Shri. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.

