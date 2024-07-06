TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to murder and death.

Lucy Letby, the British neonatal nurse convicted of the murders of seven newborns and the attempted murder of six more, has been given her fifteenth life term. Letby was given a sentence on Friday, July 5 at a hearing at Manchester Crown Court, according to a statement from Cheshire Police.

Lucy Letby handed 15th whole-life jail sentence

The former healthcare worker was sentenced after she was found guilty of trying to kill a preterm baby girl. In February 2016, while working a night shift in the neonatal section of the Countess of Chester Hospital, Letby removed Baby K's breathing tube. Baby K was so small that she could have fit in the killer's open hand.

Letby was previously charged with the offense, but the jury was unable to convict her in addition to her other convictions from last year. According to the jury, the former nurse observed the newborn girl's blood oxygen levels drop in the neonatal unit while standing by her incubator and did nothing.

According to BBC, Letby was caught virtually red-handed when he entered the room at around 3:45 a.m. by Dr. Ravi Jayaram. The infant was sent to another hospital where she passed away three days later. She was born at 25 weeks gestation and weighed 1 pound, 8 ounces.

Advertisement

Lucy Letby has constantly denied all the allegations

Prosecutors charged Letby with force-feeding newborns milk, injecting air into some children, and poisoning some with insulin during her prior 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court in 2022 and 2023.

She was found guilty in August 2023 of killing seven babies and attempting to kill six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital in England between 2015 and 2016. Out of the 22 counts that were brought against her, she was convicted of 14.

Who is Lucy Letby?

Lucy Letby was born on January 4, 1990, in the western English city of Hereford. Her parents, John and Susan Letby, are retired from their respective roles as shop managers and accounts clerks. In 2011, she obtained her nursing degree from the University of Chester.

In January 2012, Lucy began working at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where she joined the neonatal unit, after gaining experience as a student nurse at Liverpool Women's Hospital. Lucy Letby is called the deadliest child serial killer in British history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who was Macie Hill? All about tragic Kaysville Independence Day incident on 8-year-old girl's death anniversary