TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Many Americans enjoy celebrating July 4th as a day off from work that is full of fun activities including parades, barbecues, family time, and vacations. However, the Hill family marks the anniversary of the passing of their little princess who lost her life in an Independence Day parade.

Macie Hill's death changed Kaysville's 4th of July celebrations

As per a report by Distractify, eight-year-old Macie Hill was tragically struck and killed by a parade vehicle at a 2022 Fourth of July event in Kaysville, Utah. Following Hill's tragic passing, Kaysville and other Utah cities changed their Fourth of July celebrations, and an investigation was launched.

Who was Macie Hill?

Macie's relatives described her as a gifted cheerleader and dancer. She was the youngest of her family's three children. One of the July 4 parade floats she and her squad were cheering on was struck by another car while they were on it. Hill was hit by a Hummer as she was performing with the group. First responders showed up on the scene swiftly.

She was taken in a hurry to the Layton Parkway Hospital, where she passed away. Macie Hill's death was ruled an accident in November 2022 after it was revealed that neither the Hummer driver nor the event organizers had engaged in any wrongdoing. Fox 13 Now reported that no charges were brought against anyone.

How the celebrations in Kaysville changed after Macie's death

Even yet, the horrific events will continue to affect the Kaysville July 4 parade going forward. To guarantee everyone's safety, several changes were implemented the following year. For example, participants were instructed to stroll behind floats rather than alongside them, and no one was permitted to get off their float unless there was an emergency.

Kaysville honors Macie's memory every July 4th with their yearly parade, even after two years. Several participants wore pink ribbons in Macie's tribute, and the march began in 2023 with a banner bearing her name.

