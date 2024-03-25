Who is Ronald Mallett? Astrophysicist claims he cracked equation for time machine but says he is unsure when or if it will be done

Ronald Lawrence Mallett, a well-known American theoretical physicist and author, has dedicated his career to unraveling the mysteries of time travel as per NDTV. Born on March 30, 1945, in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, Mallett's fascination with the concept began at a young age.

When he was only ten years old, his father died unexpectedly of a heart attack. This pivotal event had a profound impact on Mallett, motivating him to investigate the possibility of changing the past.

The quest for time travel

Mallett's fascination with time travel was sparked by H.G. Wells' classic The Time Machine, which he read when he was eleven years old. He resolved to delve into theoretical physics to discover the secrets of temporal manipulation.

Mallett's journey took him through the halls of academia and into the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, where his love of science fiction was fueled by the iconic series, Star Trek.

Academic and professional achievements

Mallett's distinguished academic career began after he earned his Ph.D. in physics from Pennsylvania State University in 1973. He joined the University of Connecticut faculty in 1975 and advanced to the rank of full professor in 1987.

Throughout his tenure, Mallett's research covered a wide range of topics, including black holes, general relativity, quantum cosmology, and relativistic astrophysics, all with the overarching goal of solving the mysteries of time travel.

Advertisement

Cracking the equation for time travel

Mallett's ground-breaking research culminated in his claim to have solved the elusive equation for time travel. Drawing on Albert Einstein's theories of black holes and general relativity, he devised a revolutionary concept for manipulating gravity using a rotating beam of light. Mallett envisions a future in which time loops could allow for journeys into the past by utilizing the spacetime-distorting effects of a black hole.

In an interview with Earth.com, Mallett expressed both optimism and uncertainty about the realization of his vision. While acknowledging the monumental challenges, such as the need for "galactic amounts of energy" and the sheer scale of the proposed time machine, he remains a firm believer that it is theoretically possible.

However, he admits that the timeline for completion is unknown, stating, "I figured out how to do it. In theory, it is possible."

ALSO READ: Who Is Tammy Murphy? Know More About New Jersey's First Lady As She Suspends Her Senate Campaign