Who is Sanjana Ganesan? 5 facts to know about Jasprit Bumrah's wife

Sanjana Ganesan is a very popular name in the world of cricket, not only because she is the wife of India’s fast-medium bowler Jasprit Bumrah but she is also the Digital Insider for ICC. Ganesan is the perfect example of beauty with intelligence. She has been excelling in her role as a sports show anchor.

Sanjana Ganesan and her husband Jasprit Bumrah welcomed their son into the world today. They announced the news via social media posts. Despite being a member of India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup and having recovered from an injury, Bumrah has returned home to welcome his child. As Sanjana steps on to a new chapter of her life, let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about the sports presenter!

Here are 5 interesting facts about Sanjana Ganesan:

Entertainment debut with Splitsvilla 7

Sanjana's career in the entertainment industry began with the seventh season of the controversial reality show MTV Splitsvilla, which aired in 2014. Unfortunately, she had an injury in the middle of that season, making it impossible for her to finish the show.

Sanjana dated Ashwini Koul before marrying Bumrah

She became popular after being kissed by Ashwini Koul, a contestant from the MTV Splitsvilla. Even after the show ended, they continued to date, and even after a split, they remained close friends. After dating India's fast bowler, Jaspirt Bumrah, the two tied the knot in 2021,

Her journey with KKR

Not many know, but Sanjana began her career in cricket broadcasting with KKR. Ganesan has experience working for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. She hosted the show ‘The Knight Club,’ where KKR supporters can talk and discuss the team.

Modeling career

Ganesan had dabbled in modeling before landing a job as a TV host, although for a very brief period of time. She had taken part in the 's 2012 Femina Style Diva fashion show. She competed in the Femina Miss India Pune contest the following year and made the finals.

Sanjana at the ICC World Cup 2019

Ganesan joined Star Sports in 2016, marking the beginning of her career as a sports presenter. Later, she took over as co-host of the channel's post-match shows Match Point and Cheeky Singles. She has covered several significant events in her brief time as a sports broadcaster, including the 2019 World Cup, which served as a career-defining milestone as she both hosted and successfully covered the tournament that was held in England and Wales.

