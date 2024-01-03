Who is Toni Braxton's ex-fiance Birdman? Exploring their relationship as the actress-singer shuts down rumors of marriage

Toni Braxton has now made it clear regarding her relationship status with rapper Birdman. In response to speculations that she and her ex-fiance, Birdman, got married in secret, the singer took to Instagram over the weekend.

She additionally verified that they are both single and no longer together. Toni provided clarification on January 1st by posting on Instagram, saying, "My dear friend @birdman and I are not married... never been married. We are both single."

The couple called off their engagement in 2019, three years after they initially began dating in 2016. This is when the speculations of Braxton and Birdman's marriage began. The two celebrities are said to have had an on-and-off relationship since calling it quits on their engagement.

Who is Toni Braxton's ex-fiance Birdman?

Record executive and rapper Bryan Christopher Williams was born on February 15, 1969. He goes by the stage names Birdman or Baby. He and his older brother Ronald "Slim" Williams co-founded Cash Money Records in 1992, and he serves as the label's spokesperson and co-founder.

In addition to his self-titled debut album in 2002, Birdman has put out four solo studio albums. In addition to his solo endeavors, he is a part of the supergroup Cash Money Millionaires and the hip-hop duo Big Tymers, which he formed with producer Mannie Fresh.

Birdman and Braxton's relationship timeline

Although Braxton and Birdman had a love connection, their friendship remained platonic even after they first met in 2002, when the record producer appeared on Birdman's song Baby Can You Do It.

In 2016, speculation regarding Braxton and Birdman started to surface after it was revealed by TMZ that the rapper went with Braxton to her Grammy Park show in Brooklyn, New York.

News of Birdman's $5 million engagement ring proposal to Toni broke in February 2018. In November 2018, Braxton stated that the ring had been stolen.

Despite their initial plans to tie the knot at the end of 2018, the couple announced their separation at the beginning of 2019. The message "It's Over" that Birdman tweeted in January 2019 was swiftly removed. After deleting every image from her account, Braxton only submitted one self-portrait.

After Birdman tweeted that Braxton was his life, love, and army in November 2019, rumors of a reconciliation started to circulate. Though there have been rumors of a reunion, Birdman and Braxton have never exchanged vows and are no longer visible on one other's social media platforms.

