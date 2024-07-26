Who is Wade Wilson? All about Deadpool namesake killer as he awaits sentencing

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

Wade Wilson shares a name with Marvel's Deadpool, but his story is far from superheroic. Wilson was convicted in June 2024 for the brutal 2019 murders of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, in Cape Coral, Florida as per The News Press.

The jury recommended capital punishment for both crimes. As Wilson awaits his sentencing on August 27, 2024, Judge Nicholas Thompson will decide whether he will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole. Meanwhile, Wilson's legal team has requested a new trial or an acquittal, but the judge has yet to rule on the motion.

The murder of Kristine Melton

Kristine Melton, originally from Illinois, relocated to Cape Coral and worked as a waitress. On October 7, 2019, she met Wade Wilson and her friend Stephanie Sailors at Buddah LIVE, a Fort Myers bar.

After several hours at Jayson Shepard's house, they went to Melton's duplex. When the sailors left, Wilson strangled Melton while she slept. He then stole her vehicle.

Samantha Catomer, Melton's cousin, described her as quick-witted and capable of making everyone around her feel safe. "She was precious, not just to me, but to everyone who knew her," she said. Melton was known for her love of dressing up, especially for Halloween.

The murder of Diane Ruiz

Diane Ruiz, a 43-year-old mother and bartender at the Moose Lodge in Cape Coral, was on her way to work when she came across Wilson. He asked for directions before luring her into Melton's stolen car.

When Ruiz attempted to leave, Wilson attacked her, beating and strangling her before pushing her out of the car and repeatedly running her over. Her remains were found in a field three days later.

Advertisement

Ruiz was engaged to be married and was well-known for her dedication to her job, having not missed a shift in five years. Her tragic death shocked the community because she was a beloved figure known for her compassionate nature.

Wade Wilson's confession and trial

Following the murders, Wilson repeatedly called his biological father, Steven Testasecca, and confessed to the crimes in detail. Wilson admitted, "I am a killer," according to Testasecca's testimony.

He described choking Melton and then attacking Ruiz. Testasecca initially suspected Wilson of fabricating stories, but he eventually reported the information to the police, resulting in Wilson's arrest on October 8, 2019.

In June 2024, a jury recommended the death penalty for Wilson, voting 9-3 for Melton's murder and 10-2 for Ruiz's murder. Before making its recommendation, the jury considered a variety of aggravating and mitigating factors.

This decision came after a change in Florida law in April 2023, which reduced the requirement for a jury to recommend the death penalty from a unanimous to 8-vote majority.

Advertisement

Wade Wilson is also known in popular culture as the alter ego of Deadpool, a Marvel Comics character played by Ryan Reynolds. Deadpool is a wisecracking mercenary with superhuman abilities, such as accelerated healing and martial arts. Fans enjoy the character's dark humor and complex personality.

ALSO READ: New Anti-HIV injection proves 100% effective in semi-annual doses; Here’s what we know