Who was Bebe King? Family of 6-year-old girl killed in stabbing at Taylor Swift dance class mourns tragic loss

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

On July 29, 2024, three young girls died in a horrific stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England: Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9.

Merseyside Police said a 17-year-old suspect armed with a knife entered the dance studio on Hart Street and launched an attack around 11:50 a.m. Two children were initially confirmed dead, with the third, Bebe King, dying the next day from injuries sustained in the attack.

Bebe King's family, which includes her parents Lauren and Ben King and her nine-year-old sister Genie, have openly shared their grief. In a statement released by Merseyside Police, the Kings described Bebe as "full of joy, light, and love."

They showed their deep sorrow, saying, "On Monday, the 29th of July, our world was shattered by the loss of our precious daughter, Bebe." They also paid tribute to Elsie and Alice, describing them as beautiful souls and acknowledging the unimaginable act of violence that separated them from their families.

The family voiced deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community and beyond. They acknowledged the comforting gestures, such as pink lights and memorials left in Bebe's memory, and thanked everyone who contacted them.

They also shared the resilience of their older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to flee. "She has shown such incredible strength and courage," they said.

The attack had far-reaching consequences for the Southport community and beyond. In addition to the three girls who died, the stabbing injured eight other children and two adults.

Leanne Lucas, the yoga instructor who organized the class, was among those injured. Merseyside Police have classified the incident as terrorist-related and confirmed that they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Authorities have charged the 17-year-old suspect with three counts of murder, possessing a bladed weapon, and ten counts of attempted murder. Following the incident, Taylor Swift expressed her shock and sorrow on Instagram.

Merseyside Police reported on August 8, 2024, that the final child hospitalized in connection with the attack had been released. The community continues to rally behind the affected families, with ongoing support from local and national figures.

