Who was Cola Boyy? All about the disco innovator and activist as he passes away at 34

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Matthew Urango, better known as Cola Boyy, revitalized California's music scene with his unique blend of disco pop and heartfelt activism as per Pitchfork. Urango's musical journey, which began in Oxnard, was as vibrant as his personality.

His death on March 17, 2024, at the young age of 34, leaves behind a legacy of innovative music and unwavering activism.

Urango's musical odyssey

Growing up in Oxnard's punk culture, Urango's musical evolution took him beyond the norm. Initially finding solace in indie-pop with Sea Lions, he soon discovered the allure of experimental pop.

His debut EP, Black Boogie Neon, released in 2018 by Record Makers, reflected his eclectic tastes, with standout tracks including Penny Girl and Buggy Tip.

Beyond melodies, Urango's music reflected his deep activism. He worked with Todo Poder Al Pueblo and other leftist organizations to advocate for marginalized communities.

His lyrics were full of political fervor, reflecting his dedication to societal change. "The love we have should extend out and be a part of what fuels us to keep struggling in a revolutionary sense," he said once.

Defying odds

Urango faced numerous challenges, including his battle with spina bifida and societal perceptions of disability. However, his resilience shined through, as evidenced by his prosthetic leg and the title of his debut album, Prosthetic Boombox. In his own words, he faced his past struggles with determination, channeling his emotions into art.

As word of Urango's death spread throughout the music industry, tributes poured in from artists and fans alike. From collaborators like the Avalanches and Air's Nicolas Godin to fans moved by his music and activism, the outpouring of love spoke volumes about his impact. His manager, Jack Sills, captured Urango's essence, describing him as larger than life yet deeply compassionate.

Matthew Urango, aka Cola Boyy, was more than just a musician. He showed what it means to be resilient, passionate, and determined to make a difference. His music was more than just catchy songs; it was about standing up for what he believed in and questioning the status quo.

Even though he is no longer with us, his songs will continue to inspire and remind us of the value of remaining true to ourselves and fighting for what is right. Cola Boyy's legacy is a powerful reminder of how art can change the world and leave an indelible mark on everyone it touches.

