Who was Ethan Lawrence? 19-year-old Florida dad dies tragically after getting struck by a lightning while jogging

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Hundreds of mourners packed Potential Church in Cooper City, Florida on Monday to bid farewell to a 19-year-old boy. The person identified as Ethan Lawrence passed away in Davie, Florida after getting hit by a lightning strike.

What happened to Ethan Lawrence?

The Davie Police Department informed PEOPLE that Ethan Lawrence passed away at Vista View Park at around 10:24 a.m. local time. Approximately 11 miles southwest of Fort Lauderdale, he was discovered unconscious. According to his father Patrick Lawrence's Facebook post, the recent high school graduate was running in the park, which was his passion.

His father wrote in post, "My heart is broken. Our 19-year-old son Ethan has passed,' the grieving father wrote, 'He was out doing what he loved, running and was struck by lightning in Vista View Park on Sunday."

Who was Ethan Lawrence?

Lawrence, a Broward County was a competitive runner at Jacksonville University. The 19-year-old welcomed his first child, daughter Emara, with his girlfriend, Andrea Medina just six months ago.

Lawrence was receiving a cross-country scholarship at Jacksonville University, but he had lately switched to Nova Southeastern University to be with his girlfriend and child. Lawrence was about to transfer to Nova Southeastern University to study law.

Advertisement

Authorities reveal 911 call made by witness regarding Ethan Lawrence

According to NBC 6 and CBS News Miami, authorities have made available an audio clip of a 911 call in which a witness describes witnessing 19-year-old Ethan Lawrence get struck by lightning and died.

A woman said to the 911 operator in a recently made public call, "I think someone got struck by lightning up on the hill. I witnessed a lightning strike, and someone simply collapsed. I was leaving and a big thing of lightning came and I have not seen the person get up."

When Patrick's phone location remained unchanged for hours, Lawrence's mother Lourdes informed WSVN that she had sent her husband to search for their son. The police also arrived at the location after the 911 call where they later found him dead.

To keep Ethan's memory alive by supporting this scholarship fund, the Lawrence family set up a GoFundMe page on Thursday, July 4.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Noah Presgrove case: Oklahoma 911 releases fresh and chilling call details on how teen's body was discovered