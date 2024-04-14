Who was Faith Ringgold? All about the quilt and visual artist as she passes away at 93

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Faith Ringgold, a celebrated artist known for her poignant storytelling through quilts and visuals, died at the age of 93 in her Englewood, New Jersey home as per NPR.

Ringgold, born in 1930 in Harlem, New York City, began her journey into the world of art as a child when she found solace in creating art at home while suffering from asthma. Tracing her roots, Ringgold learned the art of quilting from her mother, Willi Posey Jones, whose craftsmanship laid the groundwork for her iconic story quilts.

A medium of expression

Ringgold's artistic development was marked by her in-depth examination of Black life and femininity, as shown by her ground-breaking story quilt series. One of her most notable works, Who's Afraid of Aunt Jemima, is a moving tribute to Black women's resilience and strength.

When asked about her source of inspiration, Ringgold said, "I wanted to pay tribute to all of these Aunt Jemimas that we have in all of our families — these strong and very powerful women who sometimes don't pay attention to their weight because they're so busy nurturing and feeding the whole family."

A transformational journey

Ringgold was initially drawn to landscape painting, but his artistic path changed dramatically during the civil rights movement. After being rejected by a New York gallery owner who thought her subject matter was out of date, Ringgold turned to literature by luminaries such as James Baldwin and Amiri Baraka, eventually becoming a pivotal figure in the Black Arts Movement.

Her series The American People vividly captured the tumultuous social landscape of the time, challenging viewers to confront the realities of racial inequality.

Influence and legacy

Throughout her career, Ringgold's influence went far beyond the realm of art. According to Adrienne Childs, an art historian and curator, Ringgold paved the way for a new generation of artists, particularly Black artists, to embrace alternative forms of expression. Her impact reverberated around the world, with major retrospectives showcasing the depth and breadth of her artistic vision.

Faith Ringgold's legacy lives on through her diverse body of work, which crosses boundaries of race, gender, and medium. Ringgold's art, from the moving imagery of her story, and quilts to the timeless wisdom imparted in her children's books, continues to inspire and provoke thought.

As we bid farewell to a visionary artist, we recall her words from Tar Beach: "All you need is somewhere to go that you can't get to any other way." Faith Ringgold's journey may have come to an end, but her spirit will always soar through the realms of imagination and creativity.

