TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Gisele Bündchen's mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher has passed away at 75. Hospital Moinhos de Vento said that Nonnenmacher died of cancer on Sunday at the hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, after being admitted on Friday. A representative for Bündchen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Bündchen had not yet posted about her mother's death.

Nonnenmacher was the mother of the supermodel and Bündchen's five siblings, including her twin sister Patricia, as well as her other sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel.



Who was Valdir Nonnenmacher?

Nonnenmacher was married to Valdir Bundchen, and they have six daughters, including Gisele and her twin Patricia, Rafaela, Gabriela, Graziela, and Raquel. According to Brazilian news outlet GHZ, Nonnenmacher worked as a bank teller in Horizontina, Brazil, while raising her six children with her husband Valdir Bündchen.

In 1993, Nonnenmacher helped Gisele Bundchen, her twin Patricia, and Gabriela launch their modeling careers by enrolling them in a professional course. The Playboy supermodel wanted to be a volleyball player. After finishing the course, the girls traveled to Rio de Janeiro, where Gisele was discovered by Elite Model Management in a shopping center.

Bündchen has frequently shared images and memories of her mother on social media over the years, from celebrating her on Mother's Day last May to posting a family reunion photo on Instagram in September, in which she and her siblings posed alongside Nonnenmacher and husband Valdir Bündchen at a roundtable.

Advertisement

Vânia's wake will reportedly be held in Porto Alegre in the Ecumenical Chapel of the Metropolitan Crematorium on Monday, January 29.

ALSO READ: Who Is Cat Janice? DC Musician Goes Viral Over Song She Made For Son Before Entering Hospice