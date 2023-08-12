Who is Joaquim Valente? 5 things to know about Gisele Bündchen's rumored boyfriend

Gisele Bündchen's recent airport encounter with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente has sparked widespread speculation about a potential romantic relationship between the two. Although both have remained silent on the matter, here are five essential insights into Joaquim Valente and his association with the renowned supermodel.

Airport pickup for Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen's early-morning airport pickup, while returning from Brazil, by Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor, has intensified rumors of a romantic involvement. The duo's interactions, including shared Costa Rican vacations and cozy outings, have ignited curiosity about their potential relationship status.

Joaquim Valente's Jiu-Jitsu journey

Based in Miami, Joaquim Valente is a prominent jiu-jitsu instructor. His martial arts journey gained public attention in February 2022 when Gisele Bündchen featured a video of her training session at his academy in Florida, expressing gratitude for his teaching alongside his brothers.

First sighting with Gisele Bündchen

The first sighting of Gisele and Joaquim together was in November 2022, shortly after Gisele's divorce from NFL star Tom Brady. Their joint visit to Costa Rica's Provincia de Puntarenas, accompanied by Gisele's children and others, raised eyebrows.

Jiu-Jitsu and personal growth for Gisele Bündchen

Gisele embarked on her jiu-jitsu journey in December 2021, initially enrolling her son in classes at the Valente Brothers' martial arts academy in Miami. Within a year, Gisele earned her Brazilian blue belt, showcasing her commitment to personal growth and self-defense.

Beyond Jiu-Jitsu

Joaquim and Gisele's interactions extended beyond martial arts, as they were seen sharing activities like jogging together in Costa Rica. Gisele's enigmatic social media posts and a candid conversation in Vanity Fair have shed light on their unique connection, emphasizing the positive energy Joaquim brings to her life and her children's lives.

Intriguingly, the evolving narrative surrounding Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente offers a glimpse into their shared experiences, common interests, and the role of martial arts in shaping their bond. While the exact nature of their relationship remains uncertain, their connection undoubtedly adds depth to both their personal stories.

