Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Finds True Love In Rumored Boyfriend And Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Two Years After Divorce

It’s been two years since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen parted ways. While Brady is rumored to be dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, ex-wife Bündchen might also have finally found love post her split. She is rumoured to be dating her Jiu-Jutsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bündchen celebrated Valentine's Day with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, and reports claim they are in love! Sources believe that Gisele is "deeply in love" with Valente. On February 14th, Valentine’s Day the couple were seen kissing in their Miami neighborhood by Page Six. They frequently spend time together in Miami. Bündchen and Valente initially became romantically involved in November 2022, following Gisele's divorce from Tom Brady, which was formalized the month before.

Gisele had recently lost her mother to cancer. She has not officially disclosed her new relationship, but she appeared to keep it quiet for the time being. Rumors of their romance erupted last summer when Valente was seen on trips to Costa Rica and Brazil with Gisele and her children.

Gisele Bündchen is rumoured to be dating Joaquim Valente?

In a March 2023 cover story for Vanity Fair, supermodel Bündchen addressed reports that she was dating Valente. She said, “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.” She didn’t admit whether she was dating him or not but still, her admiration and trust kept speaking about her and Valente.

Since her divorce from former Patriots star Tom Brady, Valente has been pictured frequently with Bündchen and her children, including many visits to Costa Rica and Brazil. Valente traveled to Costa Rica with Bündchen and her children weeks after the couple announced their divorce. Valente has also been seen accompanying Bündchen on several holidays with her family, spending time with them. Valentin teaches at a Miami-based establishment with his brothers, where the model and her family began training in 2021.

Gisele and Brady began dating in 2007 while Brady was a member of the New England Patriots, and they married shortly thereafter in 2009. However, the couple split in October 2022, after years of marriage and two children.

