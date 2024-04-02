Gisele Bundchen Shares Cryptic Post on ‘Pains and Traumas’ After Denying Cheating On Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen, who was once married to the NFL icon Tom Brady, is now seeking peace over her ‘traumas’. Despite the negative storm that left them shaken, Bündchen is trying to bring positivity back into her life.

The former Victoria’s Secret model is taking to social media to embrace her new mantra of being strong mentally. Bundchen is not only focused on her mental health but also on her physical health. To do so, she is getting help from her jiujitsu instructor turned partner, Joaquim Valente. Apart from practicing on the mat, they have been spotted together quite a few times, especially during her Miami book launch.

Gisele Bundchen's Path to Peace Amid Relationship Strain

Recently, in one of her Instagram stories, she shared a quote that reflects her unseen struggles. It goes like this, “You look at a person and can’t imagine the story they carry—the pains, traumas, and fears.” It was originally written by Wandy Luz, who is a Brazilian writer.

Through this, Bundchen is finding the confidence to remain a champion on the road of self-discovery. In a recent interview with Robin Roberts, she confronted the emotional aftermath of her divorce. She described the relationship as “death of a dream.”

The Brazilian beauty shared that she refused to pay attention to the negativity dictating her feelings. She expressed, “I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way; I wouldn’t have any other life.”

Navigating Life's Storms With Grace and Peace

An interview with The New York Times, which made headlines recently, recorded a lot about the Bundchenen relationship. While talking about the rumors about her cheating on Tom Brady, she shut it off by saying, “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful.”

By expressing gratitude for her transformation, she focused more on self-care, maintaining a mindful approach, and newly-found activities. In the same interview, she said. “I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid.” With that, she said, “I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.” In the face of scrutiny from the media, she remains steadfast in the self-involvement process.

