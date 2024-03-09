Who Is Tom Brady’s Ex-Gisele Bündchen’s BF Joaquim Valente? Exploring Supermodel’s Controversial Relationship That She REFUSES To Talk About

It all began in February 2022 when Gisele shared a video of her jiu-jitsu session at Joaquim's academy in Miami, Florida. This initial encounter marked the start of an interesting bond between the supermodel and her instructor. But it wasn't until November 2022, following Gisele's divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, that rumors of a romance between her and Joaquim began to swirl.

ALSO READ: ‘Come Back Already': 46 Year Old Tom Brady Shatters His Own 40-Yard Dash Record Sparking Fan Calls for Comeback to NFL

Who is Joaquim Valente? Tom Brady’s Ex Gisele Bundchen’s New Beau

Learning from the legendary Grandmaster Hélio Gracie, Joaquim honed his skills in jiu-jitsu, boxing, and judo, embodying the principles of discipline and perseverance. His dedication to his craft culminated in receiving the esteemed Professors' Diploma from Grandmaster Gracie—a feat only 27 people achieved in the last 75 years.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Finds True Love In Rumored Boyfriend And Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Two Years After Divorce

Speculation about Bündchen and Valente's relationship surfaced when they were spotted sharing a kiss on Valentine's Day in their Miami neighborhood, as reported by Page Six. Both hailing from Brazil, Gisele and Joaquim discovered common ground beyond their love for jiu-jitsu. What began as a desire to guide her son towards positive influences led Gisele to discover a newfound passion for the martial art.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Brady ‘FEELS LIKE A FOOL’ Over Gisele Bundchen's Affair, Finally ACCEPTS They Are Not Getting Back Together

Despite their public outings together, Gisele initially denied any romantic involvement until June 2023, when they officially became a couple. This came months after her divorce from Brady was finalized. Gisele and Joaquim choose to keep their love private, cherishing the moments they share away from the spotlight despite their high-profile status.

Why Does Gisele Bundchen Keep Mum On Romance?

In a recent sit-down with Robin Roberts for a Hulu special titled "IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain," the former Victoria Sec supermodel remained tight-lipped about her rumored romance with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

ALSO READ: Why Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Supermodel Tears Up Over Split With NFL Star in New Interview

During the interview, when probed about the possibility of opening her heart to love again, especially after her split from ex-husband Tom Brady, Bündchen's smile seemed to speak volumes. That said, Robin Roberts also revealed that Bündchen opted to keep her personal life private, declining to address the swirling dating rumors.

ALSO READ: 'I'm not apologizing': Tom Brady Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen REACTS to NFL Legend's Cheating Allegations

While navigating her budding romance, she is seemingly still affected by her past relationship. As seen in the documentary, the former Victoria's Secret model became visibly moved when reflecting on her failed marriage and requested a moment to compose herself. Whether Joaquim Valente is a temporary training partner or a long-term love interest, it's evident that Gisele is focusing on what matters most—her family and personal happiness.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady DITCHES Ex Gisele Bundchen And Rumored GF Irina Shayk On Women's Day To Wish THESE Special Ladies