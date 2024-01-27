Cat Janice, who is entering hospice, is giving her 7-year-old son a special way to remember her.

The 31-year-old Washington, D.C. singer was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare malignant tumor, in 2021 and has faced a difficult struggle ever since. On January 15, she revealed that her cancer had progressed to the point where she could no longer talk and that she was now in hospice at home.

Janice co-wrote the song with her seven-year-old son, for whom she has subsequently signed the rights. Janice asked TikTok users to stream Dance You Outta My Head, a song she made for her son Loren, to leave him money when she leaves. Janice is experiencing a bittersweet period as she transitions from the local DC scene to the global stage while a tumor grows in her lungs.

On Jan. 19, Janice's birthday, she released Dance You Outta My Head, a disco-pop song with love undertones, on streaming services. Days later, she learned that the tune had placed at No. 7 on iTunes globally, No. 1 in Romania, Ireland, and the Czech Republic, and No. 12 in the United States. The proceeds from song streaming will go towards her son Loren's future. On Spotify, the song has received more than 5 million streams.

Who is Cat Janice?

Cat Janice is a musician from Washington, DC, and was born Catherine Janice Ipsan. The 31-year-old mother has a 7-year-old kid named Loren, who has inspired her success.

She married her fellow DC musician and longtime partner Footwerk, real name Kyle Higginbotham, in December 2023. According to her website, Janice was raised by "a vastly musical family" and began playing violin and piano at a young age.

Janice has received many awards for her talent. According to her website, she won the WAMMY (Washington Region Music Award) for Best Rock Artist in the DC metropolitan region in 2019, and her tune Pricey will be used in the popular Netflix show Selling Sunset in 2020.

She is also an active member of the Grammy Recording Academy, and she started her environmental initiative, Love Earth A Little More as a part of the Global Environment Media in 2020.

Janice's cancer journey

Janice was declared cancer-free on July 22, 2022, after surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. However, by June 2023, her life had taken a turn for the worse when she discovered that the cancer had returned, this time to her lungs. On January 15, Cat learned that she was nearing the end of her life. Cat Janice later informed People magazine that she couldn't breathe in the ICU, so she entered hospice care on January 10.

