Will California witness heavy rains and storm during Grammys 2024? Find out as NWS issues flood watch

As the 66th Grammy Awards prepare to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, California braces for a possibly disruptive weather event. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch, indicating the impending arrival of a major atmospheric river storm system as per Deadline. With potentially fatal weather coming, locals and event organizers are on high alert.

Flood watch in effect

The National Weather Service has issued a warning about a multidimensional storm system that is likely to deluge California with rain, wind, and snow. Flood watches will be in force from Saturday night to Tuesday, primarily in central and southern California. “Significant hydrologic issues are a strong possibility next week, including rock and mud slides in the mountains and flooding of small streams and rivers, and based on the latest ensembles, some chances for flooding of the larger rivers and streams.” as per NWS forecast.

Rainfall estimates of 3 to 12 inches increase the possibility of disastrous floods, particularly in urban areas. The National Weather Service's Los Angeles branch emphasizes that even the lowest predictions pose a considerable threat.

In response to the expected downpour, city officials have organized resources and issued cautions asking residents to avoid the roadways. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to prioritize safety, saying, "When in doubt, stay home. Stay informed." Kristin Crowley, the city's fire chief, told the public that the department was fully staffed and that air resources had been increased to manage any potential crises. Evacuation orders have been issued in susceptible locations, with officials highlighting the severity of the upcoming storm.

Advertisement

Impact on Grammys and beyond

The storm's timing coincides with the Grammy Awards ceremony, raising concerns about the impact it might have on the star-studded event. With heavy rain expected to fall on Sunday afternoon and Monday, attendees and organizers face logistical issues and safety concerns. The risk of travel delays, flash flooding, and destructive winds adds uncertainty to the prestigious event.

As California braces for a deluge of severe weather, the Grammy Awards and the larger community remain cautious. With the National Weather Service issuing a flood watch and warning of dangers, proactive measures are being implemented to reduce risks and protect public safety. Despite the approaching storm, the show must go on, but only after careful inspection of the problems posed by nature.

ALSO READ: Why did Universal Music Group pull out their music from TikTok? EXPLAINED