Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular faces in the Indian telly landscape. She became a household name with her character of Archana in Pavitra Rishta and is still known for that role. Although she has been away from television screens for a while, she has opened up about the changes she has noticed in the television industry.

In a conversation with Faisal Shaikh, Ankita cited differences between today's and past television era. She underlined how things have not changed much except for one thing. Let us dive in to find out!

Ankita Lokhande feels television faces are now short-lived

Faisal Shaikh, who keeps sharing long drive talk session episodes with several celebrities, invited Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for a candid conversation. The actress was asked to share thoughts on the differences she had noticed in the television fraternity in the last few years.

The actress mentioned, "Mujhe itna toh nahi pata. Lekin mujhe itna zaroor pata hai ki aaj kal bahut jaldi faces badalte hain. Pehle stars hote the. Pehle television chamakta tha. Aaj pata hai kya hai, mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ek Colors pe show ho raha hai, ek Star Plus pe, ek Zee TV pe, 6 mahine mein wo ladki badal jaayegi aur aapko yaad bhi nahi rahegi."

"(I didn't know that much. But I definitely know that in present era, faces change very quickly. Earlier, there were stars. Earlier television was amazing. What I know presently is, I feel like a show is being telecast on Colors, one on Star Plus, one on Zee TV; in 6 months, that girl will be gone, and you won't even remember)."

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain added that the faces that existed earlier in the industry are the faces of the telly fraternity even today. He went on to add that shows done by actresses earlier are still relevant to audiences.

Ankita Lokhande feels face value has vanished

Taking the conversation ahead, Ankita Lokhande stated, "Show chal bhi jaata hai na toh woh ek pakad nahi rahi. Face value khatam ho gayi hai mujhe lagta hai. Aaj kal hum itna har jagah dikhte hain, hum log bhi. Pehle aisa nahi tha. Pehle logon ko pata hi nahi tha ki wo kya karti hai, backstage unki life hai kya aur wo kya karti hai."

"(Even though the show goes on, the catch is missing. I think face value has been lost. Nowadays, we see so much everywhere; we are also in the same category. Earlier, this was not the thing. Earlier, people did not know what she does, what her life is backstage, and what she does do)."

The actress explained how being available on social media and other public platforms makes people habitual of seeing any actor very often, and hence the value decreases. She remarked on how people knew her as 'Archana' but now call her 'Ankita Lokhande.'

Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta started airing on Zee TV years ago. Featuring Ankita Lokhande as Archana and Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav, the show emerged as a popular daily soap. The show ran for years and is still viewed as one of the most-watched rom-com dramas. Pavitra Rishta was Ankita's major breakthrough, and this is why it solidified her status as a lead actress in the industry.

Her onscreen chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput was praised by the viewers, and it was one of the major highlights that contributed to Pavitra Rishta's popularity.

