Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are the talk of the town as they recently appeared together in a music video. Titled Laa Pila De Sharaab, the song marks Vicky's acting debut, and hence, the track grabbed much attention. Meanwhile, the actress created headlines for her performance in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The duo recently appeared in a talk session with Faisal Shaikh and made candid revelations.

During the conversation, Vicky shared how he avoids going to Ankita's sets. The former even had an interesting reason to explain his take. So, let us dive in!

Vicky Jain never goes to meet Ankita Lokhande on sets

Faisal Shaikh, who keeps inviting celebrities on his YouTube channel for candid conversations, recently had Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande joining him in the brand-new episode of his long-drive talk show. During the chat, Vicky shared that he never goes on Ankita's sets to meet her.

He remarked, "Agar aap apne partner ke set pe jaa rahe ho toh wahan pe unka comfort hai sab se jo aapko nahi pata hota. Aur aap jaate ho toh as a partner aapko kuch ajeeb lage toh mera humesha tha ki main kabhi bhi sets pe nahi jaata (If you go to your partner's set, you don't know about her comfort that she shares with others. And if you go as a partner, it seems a bit strange to you, that's why it has been my habit that I never go to the sets)."

The Bigg Boss 17 fame went on to add, "Yeh mujhe sau baar bolegi ki tum aa jao, aaj mera shot hai. Mujhe hai ki mujhe interest nahi hai (She would ask me to come to the sets multiple times by telling me that she has her shot on that particular day, but I don't show interest)."

Vicky Jain feels jealous of Ankita Lokhande's romantic shots

After Vicky Jain explained his thoughts about not going to Ankita Lokhande's sets, the actress made a candid revelation about him. The Pavitra Rishta fame stated that he avoids coming to sets because of his possessive nature that doesn't allow him to see her shooting romantic scenes for any project. This left everyone in splits and Vicky also landed a comment.

Taking the jealousy factor, he jokingly told Faisal Shaikh, "Maine kaha wo scene na ho toh maine kaha mujhe jaana hi nahi hai (I feel that such scenes should not be there, so I don't prefer visiting her on the sets)."

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's music video

Sung by popular singer Vishal Mishra, Laa Pila De Sharaab boasts meaningful lyrics penned by Manan Bharadwaj. The song was released on April 5 and featured Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande opposite each other. Interestingly, the track had Saurabh Sachdeva, too. Unlike other love stories, Laa Pila De Sharaab narrates a musical saga of love entangled with betrayal.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Bigg Boss 17

Through their participation in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita and Vicky rose to immense popularity. They often created headlines with their extreme fights and serious arguments. Their repeated disagreements left viewers in doubt if their relationship would fall apart after the show. However, the duo proved them wrong as they continue to captivate our hearts with their heartwarming real-life chemistry. In fact, they clarified that they were not parting ways during their time in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai after dating each other for three years. Their lavish wedding spanned three days and included six different ceremonies.

