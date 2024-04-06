Anupamaa’s actress Rupali Ganguly goes live for THIS on her birthday; don't miss her sweet gesture for audience

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly went live yesterday on her Instagram at midnight as she wanted to have a quick chat with her lovely audience. The actress gave a big surprise to her audience and showcased her gratitude towards them. Rupali celebrated her birthday with her family in Goa, surrounded by love.

Rupali Ganguly’s big surprise for the audience

At midnight, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly went live for a quick interaction with her fans, who had been waiting to wish her on her birthday. During Instagram Live, Rupali expressed her gratitude to the fans for sending her love and blessings on her big day, followed by cutting a cake with her audience. In the video, she said, ‘Let me cut a cake with you all. Ek cake to ap sabke sath katna banta hai (I must cut at least one cake together with you all).”

The Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai actress further asked for the forgiveness of her fans if she had missed out on someone’s wishes since it was a family day. Thanking everyone, she said, “Thank you for the trends, thank you for the wishes, thank you for the edits.” Rupali mentioned that she tried to thank everyone individually and is still trying.

After that, she made a lovely wish for everyone, as she said, “I wish love, happiness, health, and laughter for all of us. Lots and lots of love,” while taking the first bite of the cake. The actress wrapped up her session with love and blessings.

Rupali mentioned that her birthday had been perfect as she celebrated it with her family, including her son, mother, husband, and brother.

More about Rupali’s birthday

Rupali turned 47 yesterday, as she celebrated her birthday with her family in Goa. In a video that went viral, the actress was seen cutting the cake in the presence of her mother, husband, and son.

Prior to her birthday, the Anupamaa actress made a special request to her fans to not send her expensive gifts but rather donate them to animal charities or fund dog feed under their or her son’s name, as she always craves blessings more than any gift.

