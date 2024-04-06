When it comes to stylish actresses in the television industry, Shivangi Joshi's name cannot be left off the list. The actress is not only a pro at confidently wearing traditional outfits but also owns casual ensembles effortlessly. In fact, her airport diaries are definitely an inspiration for those who wish to walk in style, donning a chic look. A few days ago, Shivangi turned heads in cargo pants and a matching top.

This time, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame again proved her impeccable sense of style at the airport. Let us have a closer look at her outfit and styling!

Shivangi Joshi's latest airport look

Today, Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle to post a few snapshots flaunting the casual chic look that she wore at the airport. The way she strikes the pose eventually proves that the actress never fails to rock casual outfits. In the photos, we can see Shivangi Joshi dressed in faded grey washed-out cargo pants. She paired it with a button-down white top.

The sleeveless pattern of the top adds a bit of sensuality to her look. Keeping her accessories minimal, Shivangi Joshi has let her outfit steal the spotlight. What did not go unnoticed was her premium white sling bag. The actress is seen carrying a Balmain sling in the pictures. The bag features a royal white strap and we must say that it went perfectly with Shivangi's airport look. You will be surprised to note that the approximate price tag of the bag is about Rs. 99,566.

Advertisement

Have a look at Shivangi Joshi's recent look here:

Well, on the work front, Shivangi Joshi was last seen opposite Kushal Tandon in the television daily soap Barsaatein- Mausam Pyar Ka. The show went off-air last year. The actress is best known for her performance as Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan. Their onscreen chemistry earned praise from the audience, and even today, fans remember their stint on the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve opens up on Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani’s conflict