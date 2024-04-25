It's Arti Singh's big day. April 25, 2024, will always be special for them. After being together for years, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are all set to begin their journey of forever. The wedding is taking place at Iskcon Temple, Mumbai. While guests are yet to arrive for the evening, brother Krushna Abhishek and his family were among the first ones to arrive.

The most recent video shows Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah twinning in pristine white outfits, arriving with their two sons. For the sangeet ceremony also, the couple was twinning in black.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah twin in white

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah have been actively involved in the wedding preparations for Arti Singh. The two looked stunning for the wedding evening as they chose to twin in white. Kashmera took the contemporary route, wearing a white pleated pre-draped skirt with a strapless blouse. The skirt has a drape in the front that rests on one side, giving the illusion of a one-shoulder dress.

She completed the look wearing a white layered necklace with green studded emerald and matching dangler earrings in the same design. She kept her hair tied back and went for nude makeup. Her outfit and style are perfect for a summer wedding.

Check out Krushna and Kashmera's video here:

On the other hand, for his sister's wedding, Krushna Abhishek wore a white sherwani, complete with a lemon-yellow turban. The two dressed up their twins in a black sherwani.

Groom Dipak Chauhan arrives

Groom Dipak Chauhan also arrived at the wedding venue dressed in white. The groomsmen can also be seen walking ahead wearing white sherwanis. Now, all that's left is a wedding picture of the beautiful couple.

Check out the groom's arrival here:

Actor Govinda is also expected to arrive for the wedding. A few days back, talking about the wedding plans, Arti Singh had revealed that their estranged uncle, Govinda is on the guest list.

Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover also marked their presence at the wedding.

