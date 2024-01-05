Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Captain Ankita Lokahnde ELIMINATES Abhishek Kumar; Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan break down

Bigg Boss 17 has taken a dramatic turn. Followed by immense poking, Abhishek Kumar raised his hand on Samarth Jurel which was against the rule of the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss announced that the decision on the same will be taken on the right time.

Now, as per a new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar is eliminated from the house.

Captain Ankita Lokhande eliminates Abhishek Kumar

Ankita Lokhande who was elected as the new captain of the house was asked by Bigg Boss to decide on Abhishek's aggressive behavior and was asked if he should have been eliminated from the show. Ankita declares that Kumar should be eliminated from the show followed by his aggressive behavior.

Post announcement, Abhishek requests the team and Bigg Boss to not take the harsh decision. He also told Bigg Boss that he doesn't want to leave the show. Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui hugged him while Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra were seen in tears at the harsh decision.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

What exactly happened between Samarth and Abhishek?

In the kitchen area, Samarth Jurel and Vicky Jain were discussing about disadvantages of coming in the show as a wildcard contestant. Samarth mentioned that he came into the show 14 days late but people nominated him for not being in the show since the begining. Abhishek asked him that no one took it against him as such. This resulted in a fight between Samarth and Abhishek as the former called him a 'chomu'.

In no time, Isha Malviya also got included in the fight and the trio had a massive altercation. Isha and Samarth spoke about Kumar's mental health and how he left the treatment mid-way. Abhishek also gave it back to them. Isha instigated him to break the TV in his anger like he did when he was out of the house.

Samarth Jurel put a blanket on Abhishek while he was fighting with Isha and also stuffed a tissue inside Kumar's mouth. This irked Kumar and he turned around and slapped Jurel. All the rest of the contestants remained shocked by Kumar's actions.

What happened after the slap incident?

After the incident, Bigg Boss called Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey into the Confession Room and asked them about the incident. The trio condemned Abhishek's behavior and mentioned that he often fights just for the effect and for footage.

Bigg Boss further announced that the team has been noting all the wrong doings in the house and the actions will be taken at the right time.

Abhishek Kumar's apology to Samarth Jurel

Minutes after the incident Abhishek Kumar realized his mistake and apologized for his behavior to Bigg Boss, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya. However, Samarth and Isha were in no mood to forgive him. Munawar Faruqui was seen telling Kumar that he did exactly what Samarth wanted and he very easily removed him from the competition.

Isha Malviya accepted Samarth Jurel's instigated Abhishek Kumar

In yesterday night's episode, Isha Malviya was seen telling Samarth Jurel that he is best at poking and instigating people and it is because of him that Abhishek cried. Samarth was hurt by Isha's allegations and decided to not speak to her.