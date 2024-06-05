The excitement about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiere is soaring high and fans can't watch their favorite celebrity performing gruesome stunts. Led by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show has been audiences' favorite for many years now. With each season, the level of dangerous stunts kept increasing and fans loved the nail-biting moments where they witnessed their favorite celebs taking up gruesome challenges.

With daredevil host Rohit Shetty in charge, it was often a 'do or die' situation for the celeb contestants as they had to face the consequences of not performing the stunts. In Khatron Ke Khiladi's history, there have been numerous times when participants backed out without performing and left Rohit Shetty disappointed. However, there have been a few brave hearts who challenged their inner phobias and gave it all while performing the assigned stunts.

From dealing with creepy crawlies and tolerating the high voltage currents to performing mid-air and under the water, a few fearless performers executed stunts with great courage and have set an example. As Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to take the audiences on an adventurous ride soon, let's look at the top 5 dangerous stunts that left audiences on the edge of their seats.

Shweta Tiwari:

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh were paired together for a spine-chilling stunt. Vishal had to remove the key to unlock the box in which Shweta was buried with creepy snakes. In the process, the rod where the key was hanging, had a high voltage current causing the delay to remove the key. Meanwhile, Shweta was trapped with many big snakes giving goosebumps to everyone who was watching it.

Watch Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh's video here-

Tejasswi Prakash:

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Tejasswi Prakash suffered an emotional breakdown after performing a painful stunt. During the stunt, she was asked to lie down on a surface while the lit candles dripped on her body. As soon as the droplets started to fall on her body, the actress yelled because of the pain. She had to switch off the buttons to turn off the lit candles. After performing the stunts, Tejasswi broke down into tears as too many candle droplets were on her body.

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's video here-

Aishwarya Sharma and Nyra Banerji:

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya Sharma and Nyrraa M Banerji were tasked with opening locks before the fire completely reached their bodysuits. Nyrraa managed to open the locks quickly before the fire reached her, while Aishwarya opened all locks with the fire on her, leaving Rohit Shetty proud of her as she didn't panic despite the fire burning her bodysuit.

Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, and Dharmesh:

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, and Dharmesh had to go into a dark red cage, and tear gas was sprayed inside the cage. The contestants were asked to stay inside the cage and tolerate the gas.

Watch their video here-

Shivangi Joshi:

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi was also allotted one of the most dangerous stunts of the season. The actress was lying down in a rotating glass box covered with reptiles, cockroaches, crabs, and chameleons while she had to disclose the cards without looking at them. The actress managed to complete the task while the creepy crawlies were crawling on her body.

Read everything about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shooting has kickstarted in Romania, Europe with host Rohit Shetty and the contestants. Ditching Cape Town, South Africa, this time the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have chosen Romania to shoot this season.

Like always, this season also has an ensemble of interesting celebrities such as Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

These contestants were clocked at the airport before they jetted off to Romania, Europe on June 21.

Controversy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

For the uninformed, Asim Riaz also traveled to Romania as he was one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

However, on June 2, reports claimed that Asim has been ousted from the stunt-based reality show after his feud with host Rohit Shetty. As per their sources, Asim lost a stunt and got into an argument with Shetty. Post this, the rapper was ousted.

On June 3, India Forums claimed that Asim's eviction happened after his heated argument with Shalin Bhanot. As per the portal's sources, the situation worsened and escalated after Abhishek Kumar got involved in the argument. However, there is no confirmation regarding this news. An official statement from Asim and the makers is still awaited.

Also, Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel was one of the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Unfortunately, the actor suffered a severe leg injury and had to back out from the show. On the other hand, actresses like Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya are rumored to enter as wild card contestants. There is no confirmation on the same.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's premiere date is yet to be announced by the makers.

