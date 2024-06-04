Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta and her stint in Bigg Boss 17 is currently appearing on the TV show Laughter Chefs with her husband Vicky Jain. She is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry.

Ankita was recently spotted on the sets of the TV show, Laughter Chefs hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Ankita Lokhande stuns in a saree

The Bigg Boss 17 fame radiated elegance in a yellow and lime green colored saree. She accessorized the look with a pair of heavy multicolored Jhumkas. The actress tied her curly hair in a ponytail with flicks on both sides and opted for a minimal makeup look. But we couldn't help but notice her hand injury, which she's been dealing with for a while now.

Ankita Lokhande is often seen gracefully draped in sarees, showcasing her deep appreciation for this traditional attire. Her impeccable choice of sarees undoubtedly inspires fans with her stylish looks.

More about Ankita Lokhande

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 together. The couple made headlines due to their consistent arguments and disagreements. The actress made it to the finals, securing the fourth spot on the show. Munawar Faruqui won the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, with Abhishek Kumar emerging as the runner-up. Ankita and Vicky's presence on Bigg Boss 17 drew a lot of attention.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were featured together in the music video, Laa Pila De Sharaab after their stint in Bigg Boss 17. It marked Vicky’s debut in the entertainment industry.

About Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment features twelve popular celebrities battling it out in a kitchen. Bharti Singh is hosting the show, with chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the mentor. The celebrity duos competing in this culinary showdown include Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, and Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma.

