Anupamaa Written Update, June 5: Anupama receives call from mysterious girl; decides to meet her

Anupamaa, June 5, 2024 episode: The episode begins with the priest announcing the start of the Janeu ritual. Pari questions what it is. Anupama explains to her that Janeu's three threads signify three life debts. She says that whoever wears it stays focused and grounded in life.

Hasmukh adds that Janeu restricts a person from doing anything wrong. He says that today’s people think it is old-fashioned. Anupama replies that the family shall not forget their roots and values. Ansh and Titu wear Janeu. Anupama prays to God and asks for his help to stop Vanraj from committing a mistake.

Shruti bids goodbye to Anuj and Aadhya

Shruti gets emotional as Anuj and Aadhya leave for India. Anuj calms her down. Shruti hugs Aadhya and asks her to take care of herself. They talk about staying connected on the phone. Anuj tells Shruti to take medicines on time. Shruti asks Anuj to come back soon. She gears up to finish all wedding preparations before Anuj and Aadhya return from India. Aadhya asks Shruti to get the mandap ready for her marriage with Anuj. Anuj gets upset.

Anuj talks to an unknown guy on call and directs him to share updates about Gulati. He thinks about going to any extent in order to free Anupama of all the accusations.

Anupama meets Devika

Anupama takes a leave from Shahs. Mahi, Pari, and Ishan stop her. Hasmukh also urges Anupama to stay back. He asks what she will do alone at Bhavesh’s house. Leela tells Hasmukh to let Anupama go. Vanraj says the space is too small for everyone to live.

Anupama expresses her wish to spend time with her brother before returning to the US. Vanraj gets stunned and asks why she will go to America again. Anupama tells him that she has yet to prove herself innocent. Hasmukh supports her. Titu offers to drop Anupama. Dimpy says she will join them as she has some work from a tailor. Vanraj prevents her from going with Titu.

After reaching her home, Anupama gets a surprise from Devika, who brings cake to celebrate Anupama’s victory in the Superstar Chef competition. Anupama calls herself a loser. Devika gives her a bracelet and says that she will always be a superstar in their eyes. They talk about Leela, Vanraj, and Toshu getting affected by Anupama’s presence.

Devika tells her that Hasmukh has invited her to Dimpy and Titu’s wedding. Anupama gets happy knowing that Devika will also attend the ceremony. Devika asks Anupama to make masala tea for her. Anupama recalls how Biji used to enjoy her tea. She also gets flashbacks of the cockroach incident and fears if anything falls in it. Devika consoles her.

Toshu badmouths Anupama

Shahs are sitting together and enjoying mango pulp. They all praise its taste but put down their bowls as soon as Kinjal informs them that the sweet was prepared by Anupama.

Toshu calls Anupama shameless. Hasmukh gives a sharp reply to Toshu and calls him a thief. Leela asks Hasmukh why he constantly bashes Toshu and shields Anupama. He tags Leela as a turncoat who could never regard Anupama as her daughter.

Vanraj talks about Anupama’s confidence after all the humiliation and insult. Dimpy, Kinjal, and Kavya show their faith in Anupama and are sure she will soon be released from the allegations. Leela says the neighbors shouldn’t taunt them because of Anupama. Kavya notices Vanraj talking to someone on call and telling the guy to catch a girl.

Anupama receives an anonymous call

Anupama receives a call from Yashdeep and has a conversation with Biji. She assures Biji and Yashdeep that everything will be fixed after coming back from the wedding. Anupama apologizes for bringing trouble in their lives and hangs up. Yashdeep cries.

Anupama and Devika discuss Dimpy’s wedding. Devika asks about Titu. Anupama tells her that Titu is nice and has agreed to become the resident son-in-law just for Dimpy. Devika says it wouldn’t be easy for him to stay along with Vanraj and Leela.

Anupama gets a call from an unknown number. When she picks it up, a lady on the other side tells her to meet her as she wants to share something related to Titu. Devika asks Anupama to ignore it as people have made it a pattern to get marriages canceled. However, Anupama decides to meet the mysterious girl. After receiving the location, Anupama leaves with Devika.

Vanraj wakes up in the middle of the night after getting an anonymous call. He takes out an envelope from the cupboard and goes out. Kavya spots him and suspects his actions. The episode ends here.

