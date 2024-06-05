Were Jennifer Lopez And Sean Diddy Combs Ever Together? Inside Their Relationship Amid New Exposé Against Rapper

A recent article by Rolling Stone magazine revealed some surprising things about Diddy. These things also include details on how he tried to get Lopez back after they broke up. Let’s take a closer look at what really happened between them according to this new information.

A look back at their relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy’s relationship began in 1999 when both were at the peak of their careers. Their paths crossed when Lopez starred as a princess in Diddy’s music video, Beam Around the World. With time, the connection between them blossomed and grew even stronger. Diddy even produced Lopez’s latest album.

Moreover, both were in the news when Diddy escorted Lopez to the Grammy Awards in 2000. This event marked their first public appearance as a couple. Jennifer Lopez and Diddy were together for two years and they broke up in 2001.

Lopez even revealed later that Diddy was the first person to cheat on her. She opened up about how Diddy’s infidelity deeply affected her. She claimed that the relationship made her feel lost and heartbroken.

The allegations on Diddy

Recently, Rolling Stone published an exposé that casts a shadow over Diddy’s image. The report includes claims of intimidation towards women who attempted to end their relationship with him. The detailed story even features testimonies from former friends, co-workers, and classmates. All of them allegedly expose Diddy’s rude behavior.

Speaking of Diddy and Lopez’s relationship, people claimed that Diddy tried his best to win back Lopez after their breakup. Diddy deployed members of his Bad Boy Entertainment staff to the Total Request Live Studio, where Lopez was shooting an MTV show. The staff members held signs outside the studio, trying to convince Lopez to reunite with him.

This shows a pattern of Diddy trying to control his relationships as former interns and witnesses have shared similar stories.

Lopez never caught Diddy cheating red-handed but she thinks he did

Lopez and Diddy’s love story had its share of bumps along the way. People started whispering about Diddy not being faithful, which hurt Lopez. Even though she had a feeling he wasn’t being honest, she never actually saw him with someone else. During an interview with Vibe in 2003, she said “He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night. That was the first time I felt that I was with someone who wasn’t faithful.”

In fact, Diddy once during an interview with The Breakfast Club indirectly confessed to cheating. He said, “If I’m in a relationship with you, 25 percent of your time, you’re gonna just feel like, ‘I hate being with a guy who cheats on me’ but then there’s 75 percent of the time when I’m going to make you the happiest woman in the world.”

The current case against Diddy

Diddy’s issues with relationships didn’t end with Jennifer Lopez. Cassie Ventura has also spoken about his aggressive behavior. And, recently, a video is going viral, which shows Diddy throwing and kicking Cassie in a hotel. This is an old video but it is going viral now, and it shows how Diddy treated his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

According to Kirk Burrows, the former President of Bad Boy Entertainment the murder of Diddy’s father left him with deep abandonment issues. These issues have influenced his behavior in relationships. And it made a pattern for Diddy to try to control and keep his partners from leaving.

Despite their past, both JLo and Diddy have continued to make headlines for their respective projects. JLo found love again with Ben Affleck.

