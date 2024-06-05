Gwen Stefani has had a remarkable music career, marking her name as the biggest artist in the industry. Gwen Stefani’s talent, energy, and good vibes make a favorites list nearly impossible to build, considering she has so many fantastic songs under her belt. Right from the start with the band No Doubt, Stefani is a cherished figure for females worldwide to look up to.

During the band's hiatus, Stefani started a solo pop career in 2004 by releasing her debut studio album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. Stefani’s diverse career and enduring influence continue to inspire fans globally. Gwen Stefani's songs range from inspiring tracks to pop hits. Let's take a look at a list of the 10 best Gwen Stefani songs of all time!

1. What You Waiting For?

Release Date: October 4, 2004

Gwen Stefani's song What You Waiting For? marked her musical comeback as a gifted solo artist. The title of the song refers to her personally rather than a possible love interest. Surprisingly, the song delves deeper, touching on Gwen's introspection, worries, and motivation. Nellee Hooper, who produced the song, acknowledges that The Richest captures the spirit of Gwen's artistic development.

2. Rich Girl ft. Eve

Release Date: December 14, 2004

Gwen reteamed with Eve from her first solo album. The song is a remake of the same-titled 1993 hit by Louchie Lou & Michie One. The pirate-themed music video has the popular Bratz dolls from Stefani and Eve's era, with stylings reminiscent of late 1990s Vivienne Westwood.

Advertisement

3. Hollaback Girl

Release Date: October 4, 2004

When you think of Gwen Stefani's songs, this one could be among the first that come to mind. Gwen continued to release hits with Hollaback Girl. The music video for Hollaback Girl, which features Stefani as a cheerleader, flawlessly combines hip-hop and dance elements.

4. True Babe

Release Date: June 23, 2023

True Babe was Gwen Stefani's first new song since Slow Clap was out in 2021. Together with the Swedish group Jack & Coke and LA producer KThrash, Stefani recorded True Babe. Gwen Stefani's song True Babe keeps from singing about herself. Rather, it's a love song, with Stefani declaring that she will indeed sleep better next to you.

5. The Sweet Escape ft. Akon

Release Date: December 1, 2006

One of Gwen Stefani's best-known songs from her career is The Sweet Escape, which she collaborated on with Akon. This catchy song, written by Akon, peaked at number two on the Billboard list. When Akon created the beat for the song, he kept Stefani's earlier work with No Doubt in mind. Even if his lines are straightforward, we adore Akon's "Woohoo, yeehoo!"

Advertisement

6. Hella Good

Release Date: March 11, 2002

The bassline on Hella Good is just incredibly amazing, especially in the hook. Gwen's vocals and intensity soar throughout the lively tune as she screams, "You got me feelin' hella good, so let's just keep on dancin'." The music video features a fun black-and-white scene of No Doubt squatting in an abandoned ship.

7. Just A Girl

Release Date: September 21, 1995

No Doubt's hit single off their popular third studio album was Just a Girl. The song's lyrics discuss Gwen Stefani's experiences growing up as a woman and her difficulties with strict parents. This was the first song she wrote without her brother Eric's help. Eric was the band's keyboard player but quit after the album was recorded.

8. Don't Speak

Release Date: October 10, 1995

Don't Speak covers relationship breakdown and how it can be bittersweet to move on. It focuses more on the breakdown of Gwen's seven-year romance with bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt. Rolling Stone claims that the song took on an entirely new meaning upon release because it was composed before the band got big.

Advertisement

9. Luxurious

Release Date: October 1, 2005

The R&B single from her debut solo album alludes to something we all can identify to: savoring the rewards of our labors after working so hard every night and day and finally getting to rest back. The song samples the Isley Brothers’ 1983 classic Between the Sheets. The song opens in French by Gwen’s then-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

10. Spiderwebs

Release Date: November 19, 1995

The ska-punk song appeared in 1995, portraying Stefani’s response to possible suitors. The music video shows the band performing the song during a wedding celebration. As Stefani goes to catch the bouquet, she pricks her finger on a thorn in the process. The video then turns to a black-and-white montage as wireline telephones tear down the enormous windows in the room and begin wrapping around No Doubt and the wedding attendees, trapping them all.

ALSO READ: What Is Victoria Justice's Net Worth? Exploring Singer And Actress' Wealth And Fortune