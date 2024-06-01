Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Abhishek Kumar reveals experiencing casting couch: ‘It was a fake audition’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Abhishek Kumar has become a household name after his stint on Bigg Boss 17. His personality came out beautifully on the controversial reality show and he went on to earn a genuine fan base.

The young actor, who is currently in Romania for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s LOL podcast before flying to the foreign location. During the interaction, Abhishek narrated his casting couch experience.

Abhishek Kumar talks about facing casting couch

Getting candid on the struggles during the early days of his career, Abhishek Kumar began by sharing that in 2018, he lied to his family he was going to Delhi for 6 months, but instead came to Mumbai. The actor revealed that he had to take this route because he was beaten up when he told his parents about his acting aspirations.

Moving further, Abhishek spilled beans on his distressing casting couch experience. He said that after landing in Mumbai, he met a gay person, who acted as if he would make the actor sign the show that day only. The Udaariyaan actor got a little doubtful because his audition was not up to the mark. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Then he felt he might be getting selected on the basis of looks. However, Abhishek later realized that it was a fake setting and that there was no actual audition for a show.

Advertisement

Take a look at Abhishek’s conversation with Bharti and Haarsh:

The Bigg Boss 17 runner-up divulged that he got really scared when the person posing as a recruiter behaved inappropriately with him. He stated, “I ran back to my home, looked in the mirror and pondered over what had just happened to me. The first thing I did was to book my ticket back. That too in the general compartment.”

Shedding light on how he dealt with his inner crisis after facing this horrific incident, Abhishek disclosed that he felt suicidal at first. He said that he was in such a situation where he didn’t know whom to share it with as he was fearful of judgements. While going back home on the train, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 mustered up the courage and decided to confide in his mother. His mother was in tears after hearing his ordeal. She asked him to return home at the earliest.

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar will next appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 alongside celebrated names like Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrat Kaur Aluhwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Will Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Abhishek Kumar get back together with Isha Malviya? Actor reveals