Exhuma, The Roundup: Punishment, and more; 5 Korean films to be screened at 26th Shanghai International Film Festival

The 26th Shanghai Film Festival is about to screen some major Korean box-office hits. From Kim Go Eun and Choi Min Sik’s Exhuma to Ma Dong Seok’s The Roundup: Punishment, a total of five Korean films have tickets to China.

5 Korean language films have been invited to 26th Shanghai International Film Festival

On June 5, the Korean Film Council announced that out of a total of 470 screenings, 5 Korean films have been selected to screen at the esteemed 26th Shanghai Film Festival. Let’s get to know the details of their screenings along with the plot, cast, and more.

1. Exhuma

Directed by Jang Jae Hyun, Exhuma is one of the biggest Korean hits of 2024 which amassed over 11 million viewers during its theatrical run in the country. The film has been invited to screen at Shanghai Film Festival’s Spectrum-Midnight Fantasy Section.

In April, the film traveled to China for a screening at the Beijing International Film Festival, where it garnered considerable attention.

In Exhuma, Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun join forces with veteran actor Choi Min Sik to perform grave excavating rituals, which soon transform into chaos, unveiling dreadful consequences and bitter secrets.

With a 7 IMDb rating, this film earned a place in the Korean classic occult list.

2. The Roundup: Punishment

Another box-office hit of 2024, The Roundup: Punishment will meet the Chinese audience through the Spectrum-Alternative Section of the 26th Shanghai Film Festival.

Directed by Heo Myung Haeng, it is the 4th installment of The Roundup film series. In this film, Korea’s action star Ma Dong Seok reprises his previous role as a badass crime investigator. When he sets on a journey to pursue a developer of an illicit substance trafficking app, he stumbles upon more crimes.

Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Dong Hwi, and more actors star in this super-hit film, helping it attract 11 million moviegoers.

3. A Traveler’s Needs

A Traveler’s Needs, a multilingual work by acclaimed Korean director Hong Sang Soo also got an opportunity to meet its Chinese audience at the 26th Shanghai Film Festival

This deft piece of work from the celebrated filmmaker has received the honor to screen in the festival’s Highlights section. This indie film stars French actress Isabelle Huppert in the lead role as she steps into the shoes of a character trying to revive her life in South Korea.

4. Sleep

Jason Yu-directed film Sleep will meet the Chinese audience through the Spectrum-Altrenative section. Starring late actor Lee Sun Kyun and Jeong Yu Mi in the lead roles, this horror thriller depicts the jolting story of a newlywed couple. When the man mysteriously starts behaving oddly during sleep, their happy marriage suddenly transforms into a nightmare.

This film marks the director’s debut feature and it was screened in the Critics’ Week Section at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

5. Dog Days

This comedy-drama will also be screened in the Spectrum-Alternative section. Directed by Kim Deok Min, this feel-good film revolves around a few people at a veterinary hospital connected through dogs.

Along with Oscar-winning veteran actress Youn Yuh Jung, many other talented actors like Yoo Hae Jin, Kim Yoon Jin, Kim Seo Hyung, and more add depth to Dog Days’ narrative.

Yoo Teo and Greta Lee starrer Canadian-Korean director Celine Song's Past Lives invited to Shanghai International Film Festival

Past Lives have been selected to screen in the Highlight-Viva-La-Festival section. Helmed by Canadian-Korean director Celine Song, this acclaimed film features Yoo Teo and American actress Greta Lee in the lead roles. The story centers around two childhood friends, who drift apart as one’s family emigrates from South Korea.

Decades later, in a surprising turn of events, the two reunite, confronting their past life while trying to navigate their relationship.

