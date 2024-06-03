Aishwarya Sharma, known for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Ke Pyaar Meiin was last seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Neil Bhatt. The actress has a huge fanbase on social media. She recently shared a hilarious reel inspired by Sharmin Segal’s character Alamzeb’s famous dialogue from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Ever imagined what would happen if Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah played the character of Alamzeb from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi? Well, Aishwarya Sharma has!

Aishwarya Sharma’s epic mimicry of Heeramandi’s iconic dialogue

Aishwarya Sharma took to her Instagram handle and flawlessly mimicked Alamzeb’s iconic dialogue from Heeramandi, but with a Daya touch!

In the video, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress mimicked Alamzeb’s popular dialogue from Heeramandi in Daya’s manner from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She delivered the line, “Ek baar dekh lijiye, Deewana bana lijiye. Hey Maa Mata Ji (Take a look once, make me crazy. Hey Maa Mata Ji).” in Daya’s signature style, leaving fans in splits.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Aishwarya wrote, "What should I call her.. Daya-zeb or Daya-jaan? VC - situationship wali Alamzeb @vihansometimes."

Fan reactions

The Bigg Boss 17 fame quickly caught the attention of the audience and fans flooded the comment section with praise. A fan wrote, “Better than original.” Another fan commented, “You are perfect for Daya's role.”

Not only fans but also celebrities like Neil Bhatt, Vihan Verma, Vishavpreet Kaur and more reacted to the post.

More about Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma gained popularity through her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has shown her talent by participating in stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she reached the finals as one of the top 3 contestants. She also participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 with her husband, Neil Bhatt.

However, their stint on the show was short. Aishwarya's unexpected elimination by Isha Malviya came as a surprise, leaving Neil to carry on alone. Unfortunately, he was also eliminated a few weeks later.

