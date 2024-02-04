Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has been in the headlines ever since he participated in the controversial reality show. After lifting the trophy of the season, Munawar has been busy celebrating his victory with his family, friends, and fans. After almost a week, Munawar went live on his Instagram to interact with his fans and thank them for their unwavering support and love. During his live session, he took a sly dig at Mannara Chopra.

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra:

While talking to his fans live on Instagram, Munawar Faruqui made fun of Mannara Chopra as she claimed to be the 'Winner in female category' of Bigg Boss 17 and added the same in her Instagram bio. After the season ended, Mannara added 'Bigg Boss 2nd Runner Up, Winner in female category.'

Take a look at Mannara Chopra's Instagram bio-

Taking a dig at it, Munawar said in his live session, "Aoora ko jaante ho sab log? Aoora NRI category mei winner tha bas yehi batana tha muje (laughs). Aur Navid (Navid Sole) joh tha voh runner up tha NRI category (laughs). Bas yeh inform karna tha (Do you know Aoora? Aoora was a winner in NRI category. I wanted to tell you that (laughs). Navid was the runner-up in the NRI category (laughs).I wanted to inform this."

Advertisement

He continued, "Wife category mei Ankita (Ankita Lokhande) winner thi, husband category mei Vicky (Vicky Jain) bhai (laughs). (In wife category, Ankita was the winner while Vicky was winner in husband category)."



Watch Munawar Faruqui's video here-

For the uninformed, after Munawar's live session, Aoora reacted to Munawar mentioning him in his live video. The K-pop singer updated his Instagram bio and wrote, "Bigg boss 17 NRI Winner Category."

Take a look at Aoora's Instagram bio here-

Speaking of Mannara Chopra, the actress later updated her Instagram bio and changed it to, "Biggboss 17 Runner up."

Take a look at Mannara Chopra's current Instagram bio-

In his live session, Munawar also slammed Poonam Pandey for faking her death and said, "Poonam Pandey zinda hai uski khushi hui. Lekin kal ke din ke ghode laga diye usne. Mei live aane wala tha Poonam Pandey ke chakkar mei mei live nahi aaya. Aise thodi awareness hoti hai ya. (I am happy that Poonam Pandey is alive but because of her, my day got wasted yesterday. I was supposed to come live but because of her I didn't do that. This is not awareness)." He continued, "Poonam Pandey undertaker nikli."

Speaking about Munawar Faruqui, along with lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar also won a Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a newly launched swanky car.

ALSO READ: Munawar Faruqui to land in legal trouble? Madhya Pradesh police waiting to file FIR against Bigg Boss 17 winner