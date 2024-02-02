Munawar Faruqui is basking in the limelight of his media presence after clinching the Bigg Boss 17 title and winning over the hearts of millions. But, on the flip side, things seem to be taking a different turn. Just a few days later, news emerged that Mumbai Police had lodged an FIR against Munawar's fans for unlawfully flying drones during the Dongri festivities. Now, fresh reports indicate that the Bigg Boss 17 champion might face some legal complications.

MP Police to file an FIR against Munawar Faruqui?

It was about three years ago when Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Munawar Faruqui in the midst of his comic act after being accused of passing offensive remarks on Hindu deities. The comedian was in Indore when he landed in such trouble. After being locked behind bars for about 35 days, Munawar was granted bail and was released on February 5, 2021.

However, if a chargesheet had been brought to the court during the investigation, it could have been challenged. Reports state that Tukoganj Police Station was supposed to file the chargesheet but could not do so due to delay. An official from the senior prosecution department has explained the reason behind the delay. The official highlighted how the state government is yet to approve the permission for filing the chargesheet and the investigation is underway.

According to reports, the state government has received a request from the police department to let them file a chargesheet against Munawar Faruqui under the Indian Penal Code section 295-A. The station in-charge of the Tukoganj police station, Jitendra Singh Yadav, stated to PTI that their investigation was underway and the charge sheet is still to be submitted to the court.

Now, since the official permission from the Madhya Pradesh State government has not arrived, it is not certain when the officials will approve the chargesheet to be filed.

As per First Post, Munawar Faruqui went through a tough phase because of the above-mentioned issues. It also states that 12 of his shows were canceled in two months, and he even decided to leave stand-up comedy. He made his comeback with the reality show Lock Upp. Recently, Munawar won Bigg Boss 17, beating Abhishek Kumar.

