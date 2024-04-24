Bharti Singh is stunned as Haarsh Limbachiyaa watches THIS old serial

Bharti Singh calls Haarsh Limbachiyaa ‘Aunty’ for watching THIS old serial; Guess what it is
In her recent video, Bharti Singh talked about her son Laksh aka Golla's newly developed interest in cars. She also gave a glimpse of her funny banter with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
Bharti Singh is an avid social media user. She keeps her fans entertained and updated about her personal life through vlogs. The comedian surely knows how to add the fun quotient to her videos. In the latest video shared by Bharti, she is seen gifting Laksh a set of cars and playing with him. The later part of the vlog showcases her taking a hilarious jibe at Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the latter reveals watching an old serial. The couple embodies ideal relationship goals for their admirers and followers.
Bharti pokes fun at Haarsh
The new video dropped by Bharti Singh begins with the Khiladi 786 actress getting a bunch of toy cars for her son, Laksh. He gets excited on seeing his gift and begins playing with the cars. Bharti reveals that her baby boy is really fond of cars.
As the vlog moves forward, the comedian asks her hubby to come with her and rest for some time. To her surprise, Haarsh discloses that he is not going to join her as he is watching ColorsTV’s old show, Thapki Pyaar Ki. An amazed Bharti states, “Tune dopahar ko kaisi auntiyon wali ki hai Haarsh (You have talked like an aunty this afternoon).” She goes away when Haarsh reassures her that he is indeed viewing the drama series.
Take a look at some of the clicks from Bharti Singh’s vlog:
About Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh is counted among the most incredible comedians in India. She kicked off her career with the stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. It made Bharti a household name and she ended up being the second runner-up on the reality show.
The actor-comedian showcased her talent in various other hit shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.
On the personal front, Bharti Singh tied the knot with screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo was blessed with their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022.
Workwise, Bharti is currently hosting Dance Deewane 4. She and Haarsh have also recently come up with a music album titled Lofi Love. The pair appeared as guests in the song, the lyrics of which are written by Haarsh.
