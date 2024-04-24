Bharti Singh is stunned as Haarsh Limbachiyaa watches THIS old serial

Bharti Singh is an avid social media user. She keeps her fans entertained and updated about her personal life through vlogs. The comedian surely knows how to add the fun quotient to her videos. In the latest video shared by Bharti, she is seen gifting Laksh a set of cars and playing with him. The later part of the vlog showcases her taking a hilarious jibe at Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the latter reveals watching an old serial. The couple embodies ideal relationship goals for their admirers and followers.

Bharti pokes fun at Haarsh

The new video dropped by Bharti Singh begins with the Khiladi 786 actress getting a bunch of toy cars for her son, Laksh. He gets excited on seeing his gift and begins playing with the cars. Bharti reveals that her baby boy is really fond of cars.

As the vlog moves forward, the comedian asks her hubby to come with her and rest for some time. To her surprise, Haarsh discloses that he is not going to join her as he is watching ColorsTV’s old show, Thapki Pyaar Ki. An amazed Bharti states, “Tune dopahar ko kaisi auntiyon wali ki hai Haarsh (You have talked like an aunty this afternoon).” She goes away when Haarsh reassures her that he is indeed viewing the drama series. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at some of the clicks from Bharti Singh’s vlog:

Advertisement

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is counted among the most incredible comedians in India. She kicked off her career with the stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. It made Bharti a household name and she ended up being the second runner-up on the reality show.

The actor-comedian showcased her talent in various other hit shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh tied the knot with screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo was blessed with their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022.

Workwise, Bharti is currently hosting Dance Deewane 4. She and Haarsh have also recently come up with a music album titled Lofi Love. The pair appeared as guests in the song, the lyrics of which are written by Haarsh.

ALSO READ: PICS: Maniesh Paul flaunts his expensive purchase; becomes owner of swanky car worth Rs 50 lakhs