Faisal Shaikh says 'Mera Dil ispar toot gaya' while recalling Khatron Ke Khiladi stint, host Rohit Shetty; Why?

Faisal Shaikh, one of India's biggest YouTubers and social media influencers recently featured on comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast for some candid conversations. He shared his thoughts on Rohit Shetty, the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi while reminiscing about his journey on the show. He also found a lot in common with comedian Bharti Singh.

Faisal Shaikh’s experience with Rohit Shetty

In Bharti Singh and Harsh Limabachiyaa’s podcast, referring to his experience with Rohit Shetty, the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Faisal recalled, “Main first time Khatron Ke Khiladi mien mila tha. Pehli bar jab maine unko dekha to mujhe yakeen hi nahi hua ki wo Rohit Sir hai (I met him for the first time on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The first time I saw him, I couldn't believe that he was Rohit Sir).”

He further spoke about when the Golmaal director asked him how he was doing for the first time. Shaikh mentioned feeling as though he had known him for a very long time. He explained, “Unki vibe aisi thi ki mujhko aisa feel hua ki Rohit sir ko main bahut barso se janta hun (His vibe was such that I felt as if I have known Rohit sir for many years).”

How Faisal Shaikh knew he had a special place in Rohit Shetty’s heart

Faisal Shaikh was eager to discuss how he earned a special spot in the heart of Rohit Shetty during his time on KKK12. He shared, “Show mien har koi khel raha tha, show mien har koi koshish bhi kar raha tha, jaise aap bhi gaye honge to apne bhi socha hoga ki yar Rohit sir ke dil mien ek jgha bane. (In the show, everyone was playing, and everyone was also trying, just like when you would have gone, you too must have thought that I want to make a place in Rohit sir's heart).”

The influencer recalled a moment that convinced him of his success in this endeavor: in an interview, Shetty named him among the strong contenders of the season, alongside Divyanka Tripathi. This mention not only filled Faisal with pride but also confirmed his esteemed place in Shetty’s heart. His subsequent invitation back to the series as a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 further cemented his significance to the host. Despite finishing as the runner-up in KKK12, Faisal achieved his dream of winning over Rohit Shetty.

Faisal Shaikh describes his journey in KKK12

Reflecting on his journey through Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Faisal shared a poignant moment of near triumph, saying, “Mera dil ispe toot gaya ki main jeette jeette nahi jeet paya (My heart broke because I couldn't win despite coming so close to victory).” He recounted the final task as perilously long and physically demanding, requiring immense arm strength. Completing the task filled him with a fleeting joy, as he momentarily believed he had secured the season’s trophy. However, Tushar Kalia, demonstrating superior health and strength, completed the task in half the time, ultimately taking the top spot.

Having followed Khatron Ke Khiladi from the outset, participating in the show was a dream come true, Faisal Shaikh revealed.

