Gashmeer Mahajani shares reason for his sabbatical as he returns to work after a break of 7 months

Gashmeer Mahajani has impressed viewers with his acting prowess on both the silver screen and the small screen. He was doing well on his last show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, when suddenly he had to quit it in between. Since June last year, Gashmeer has been away from work. In a recent interaction with Etimes, he spoke in detail about his break. The actor also shed light on the wide range of work he has lined up for this year.

Gashmeer Mahajani on what kept him away from work

Reflecting upon his seven-month sabbatical, Gashmeer Mahajani said that he took a break due to his mother’s health. He stated, “It was the time when my mother needed me the most. I had to be with my family. I was just coping with my father’s (veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani) loss. So getting my mother back on her feet became my topmost priority.”

Furthermore, the 38-year-old actor talked about being labeled as an irresponsible son by the trolls after his father’s demise. He shared that his father left them a long time back and he only used to be there at his own will. But despite all this, they had a very cordial bond. “My mother had a lot of health issues already. She had recovered from that and suddenly this news broke. She collapsed again. There was a lot of trolling happening at that time which was insanely wild,” added Gashmeer.

The Imlie actor also revealed if trolling took a toll on him. He quoted, “I was upset with the media and did feel a little bad. People were talking rubbish and I would stress out when it used to reach my mother. I couldn’t make her unread what she had already read. So that was the only difficult thing which would bother me. I tried to keep her away from all this.”

Gashmeer mentioned that he might move on in life but would never recover from his father’s death. He said that he would suffer his entire life in some or the other way with their memories.

On the professional front, Gashmeer Mahajani has two OTT shows and a movie in the pipeline. He was last seen playing Armaan Oberoi in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

