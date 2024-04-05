Saba Qamar, a versatile and renowned Pakistani actress, is celebrating her birthday today (April 5). She has not only captivated her hearts with her strong onscreen performances but is also known for her stylish and impeccable fashion style. Her work in Hindi Medium opposite legendary actor Irrfan Khan earned her international recognition. On Saba Qamar's birthday, let us have a look at 9 strong and iconic dialogues from her recent drama Pagal Khana.

Saba Qamar's dialogues from Pagal Khana

Written and directed by Iqbal Hussain, Pagal Khanna is one of the most recent Pakistani shows starring Saba Qamar in the leading role. Apart from her fearless yet brilliant portrayal of her character, the diva is seen drenched in complete bravery and immense passion. In fact, her strong dialogue delivery has had an additional impact on the show. In addition to this, Saba's confident facial expressions are one of the most celebrated factors of Pagal Khana.

Here are nine strong dialogues of Saba Qamar from Pagal Khana:

1. Mohabbat hoti hi ek tarfa hai, do tarfa toh sadke banti hain

2. Insaan koi masla hal nahi kar sakta, isiliye mai na toh dost banati hun na hi dushman

3. Tere haath se mere haath tak woh jo haath bhar ka tha faasla, kayi mausamon mein badal gaya. Usey naapte, usey kaat-te, mera saara wqat nikal gaya.

4. Pehle ishq hota hai, fir pehchaan hoti hai, inn dono ke beech ek aashiq ki jaan hoti hai.

5. Pyaar itna bebas hai ki kisi raah chalte par bhi aajata hai. Pyaar mein dhokha hota hai. Mohabbat har kisi se nahi ki jaa sakti, iqtiyaar waali. Soch samajh ke ki jaati hai aur nibhani padti hai. Isiliye aksar mohabbat mein nakami ho jaati hai.

6. Ishq hota hai na kiya jaata hai. Yeh to diya jaata hai uss naseeb wale ko jiske paas sawal ho na jawaab, jo din dekhe na raat, jisey milan ki fikr na judaai ka darr. Aashiq ke dil mein na aag hoti hai na raakh, bas mashooq hota hai aur uski pehchaan.

7. Aashiq kaid nahi rehta aur mashooq azaad nahi hota.

8. Mitti ki goliyaan mashooq bhula sakti hai, toh aashiq mitti mein mil jaati hai.

9. Aurat na ek shafaaq mohabbat aur bedaag mehboob chahti hai.

More about Pagal Khana

If you want a break from traditional and typical saas-bahu stories involving family drama and usual romantic storylines, then Pagal Khana is definitely the right choice for you. When an unconventional premise met unique execution, Pagal Khana was born. The drama tackles numerous social issues and follows the members of a mental asylum.

Speaking of the cast, every character has a complex backstory that contributes significantly to their personalities in the show. Apart from Saba Qamar, it stars Mashal Khan, Momal Sheikh, and Syed Jibran, among others, in pivotal roles. Saba's acting seems so realistic that she deserves genuine applause. Her portrayal of Noor in Pagal Khana makes the audience develop a sense of empathy for her.

Saba Qamar's work in the industry

Saba Qamar has an illustrious career, and her versatility is visible in the characters that she portrays in her dramas. Some of her popular shows are Cheekh, Thakan, Dastaan, and Sangat. She continued to draw praise for essaying the role of Fouzia Azeem and Noor Jehan in the biographical dramas Baaghi and Main Manto, respectively.

Well, Saba Qamar is gearing up to grace Zindagi’s Youtube Channel, known for bringing cross-border content, with 'Mrs & Mr Shameem,' a captivating tale of friendship blossoming into matrimonial bliss.

Pinkvilla wishes Saba Qamar a very happy and healthy birthday!

