EXCLUSIVE: Saba Qamar says Mrs. & Mr. Shameem explore true meaning of love; Adds ‘an artist has no boundaries’

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz’s show Mrs. & Mr. Shameem premieres tomorrow on ZEE5, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opens up on this upcoming Zindagi original series. “Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is a story of two very different individuals who explore the true meaning of love, they define their marriage by their own rules, and don’t abide by the stereotypical norms set by the society. Very unconventional couple and love,” says Saba.

She adds that in our society we have a typical definition for a man or a perfect lover. “He should have muscles, should be good looking, should have money, should have a good job, and be from a good family. In our society this is a perfect man’s definition but reality is something else. When we talk about Shameem’s character he’s not transgender or gay, he is effiminate but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have feelings. He also has the right to love, and probably knows the definition of love much better,” she shares.

Saba further adds, “Just because we have seen in our movies or since childhood have heard from people around us, a woman grows up with a certain perception of a boyfriend or a husband. But when you come into practical life, when the same man disrespects you or misbehaves with you, then his beauty goes out of the window. So the beauty of Shameem’s character is that he respects and loves her. In the beginning my character too couldn’t understand that because she also thinks like other people, like sometimes we don’t give respect to people that they deserve. But our problem is we want to criticise, disrespect, and point out, but what we don’t want to give is positivity, love, and respect. So that is what the character and the show is all about.”

She had made her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium. Saba says that she does miss working in India. “You’ll have such a nice medium, such nice people, amazing directors, actors, scripts, issues are being discussed, you are making such content, who wouldn't like to work? I would love to, whenever I get the chance I would love to,” she states.

Saba further adds, “An artist has no boundaries, and art should also have none is what I feel. But again, some things are not in your control so you should not speak or think much about it. We hope for the best.”

