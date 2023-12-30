Check out Saba Qamar's 7 Pakistani dramas that will keep you hooked; Cheekh to Baaghi

It's undeniable that the Indian television industry has provided a wide range of engaging content across various genres. Whether it's mythological tales, romantic dramas, crime shows, or reality programs, we have an abundance of diverse content to choose from. However, when it comes to Pakistani dramas, the Indian audience has developed a unique affection for them. Hence, it's no surprise that viewers develop their own favorites.

When it comes to famous Pakistani actresses, Saba Qamar stands out as an amazing and well-loved personality in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Her exceptional acting skills have entertained audiences in various genres, from thrilling to romantic. Throughout her journey as an actress, Saba continued to draw praise for her impressive onscreen performances. Also, essaying a pivotal role in the Hindi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan is one of her most remarkable achievements.

Here, we have listed seven dramas ft. Saba Qamar, that will leave you awestruck. So, let's explore!

Dastaan

'One of the best Pakistani television series of all time.' This tag is enough to describe its popularity that not only offers entertainment but you get to learn at the same time. The drama features Fawad Khan, Saba Qamar, Sanam Baloch, Ahsan Khan, and Mehreen Raheel.

Dastaan is mainly set during the partition of the Indian subcontinent, happening between 1947 and 1956. The drama, which aired on HUM TV in 2010, is based on a novel called Bano by Razia Butt. What made the show truly remarkable was its subject matter, performances, direction, and genre, which received widespread acclaim and positive reviews from critics.

Thakan

In 2012, Thakan aired and shed light on the societal pressures that women face when they sacrifice their dreams. While this Pakistani drama may appear predictable, Saba's dedication to her role is truly praiseworthy.

It revolves around a working woman, Sadaf, played by Saba Qamar, who juggles between her responsibilities towards her family and efforts to earn a livelihood. Besides her, Yumna Zaidi and Saba Hameed also landed crucial roles in the show.

Cheekh

After the initial episodes hit the screens, Cheekh became a massive hit in Pakistan. This crime drama is known for its powerful dialogue and the cast's incredible ability to convey emotions through their facial expressions.

Starring Saba Qamar and Bilal Abbas in lead roles, Cheekh is one of the must-watch Pakistani dramas for ardent fans of crime shows. This courtroom drama is a story of a strong woman who fights for her friend's attempted rape and murder case. So, it is the trials and tribulations that form most part of the plot.

Baaghi

Saba Qamar's performance in Baaghi is truly remarkable, making her the embodiment of flawless acting. This drama, which portrays the tragic life of Pakistani actress Qandeel Baloch and her untimely death at the hands of her own brother in July 2016, stirred up controversies but still won over a large audience.

Well, shifting our attention to Saba's acting, she played the lead in the drama. In fact, Fauzia Batool is one of the most-discussed roles played by the actress ever onscreen. Further, Baaghi acted as a major factor in her popularity as an actress in Pakistan.

Mein Sitara

You may have seen many period dramas from the Pakistani entertainment industry, but Mein Sitara stands out. It's the fourth project that brings together Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar, after Pani Jaisa Piyar (2011), Izteraab (2014), and Sangat (2015). Apart from these two talented actors, the drama features a stellar cast including Meera, Anum Fayyaz, Noman Ijaz, Hassan Ahmed, Rashid Farooqui, and many more.

Mein Sitara takes us on a journey through the lives of various individuals who emerged during Lollywood's Golden Era and continues to follow their stories until the present day. This remarkable show delves into a multitude of themes including dreams, love, friendship, and hope. In essence, it is a heartfelt narrative that spans three decades of the film industry.

Besharam

Saba Qamar shines as Mishal Tahir Malik in Besharam as she plays a supermodel opposite Zahid Ahmed as Haider Bakht, her onscreen husband. The two created magic with their captivating chemistry as a pair and were praised.

Besharam is among those Pakistani dramas that addressed a few stereotypes and explored attitudes toward certain professions. Many people were impressed with the topics the show picked up to address. Also, the happy ending makes it worth watching.

Sangat

The high TRPs and ratings give you a strong reason why you should watch Sangat. Coming from the creative mind of Kashif Nisar, Sangat stars Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles, while Zahid Ahmed plays an antagonist.

Aired in 2015, the storyline revolves around Adnan and Ayesha, played respectively by Mikaal and Saba. The focus of the plot shifts to Ayesha after she is raped and becomes a mother to a baby girl named Sangat. After a DNA test, Adnan comes to know that the little girl isn't his daughter. This is when the story takes a drastic turn.

From love stories to gripping dramas focusing on social issues, these shows offer a delightful mix of emotions and storytelling. So, what are you waiting for? Get your favorite snack, settle in, and enjoy these dramas in complete comfort.

