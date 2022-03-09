EXCLUSIVE: Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar regrets she was unable to be in touch with him

Even while Saba Qamar is busy promoting her upcoming ZEE5 show Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, the actress had made her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in Saket Chaudhary’s 2017 comedy-drama, Hindi Medium. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress remembers her late co-star. “He was such a fine actor, a gem of a person, maza aa gaya unke saath kaam karke. I have learnt a lot from him,” says Saba.

The actress recalls that she hadn’t rehearsed a single scene for Hindi Medium. “I remember a day before we were going to start shooting for the film in Delhi, we did a few lines with the cast and the crew but didn’t really rehearse-rehearse. That was something new for me, and was a different kind of experience. I am a very well prepared actor, in the morning I would know what I have to do today, and would call for the scenes of the day from the AD (Assistant Director). So that is the thing that I have learnt from Irrfan sir that you don’t need to rehearse much,” she states.

Saba further adds, “Prep is good, but you don’t need to rehearse too much and you don’t need to think a lot about the scene and character. Yes, in the beginning I got a bit annoyed, but three days later I understood that this is something different. The magic that is created on the spot is something that I realised later. I understood that one can work with this process too. Now I don’t rehearse too much.”

Is she in touch with Irrfan Khan’s family? “No. I have that regret. After the film when his health deteriorated, I kept thinking that I will call him but I was busy with shooting and travelling so I couldn’t. Then one day I heard about him and I was devastated and shattered. That day I realised that one should avail the time they have, because that time never comes back. If you want to apologise to someone, or express your love then just do it, as that moment won’t come back. So I have that regret that I wish I had called him, spoken to him, and would have been in contact,” Saba concludes.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika's Mission Majnu to release on 10 June; BO clash with Govinda Naam Mera