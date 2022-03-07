EXCLUSIVE: Saba Qamar on possibility of reuniting with Fawad Khan: People are thinking about it

While Saba Qamar will soon be seen in the upcoming ZEE5 show Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, Fawad Khan recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming untitled Zindagi original. Interestingly, both Saba and Fawad have earlier worked together in the 2010 TV series, Dastaan. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Saba about the possibility of reuniting with Fawad for another show, here’s what she had to say.

“I did my first project with Fawad Khan. Sab se pehla hero tha, meri zindagi ka pehla hero (He was my first hero). When I was 19 and he was too young at that time. As of now, we haven’t been offered any amazing script, but whenever we will work together, we will do a great one. People are thinking about it and there are some directors who want to work with us. Someone called me and asked if I wanted to work with him and I said, ‘of course, I am an easy going person and why not? Let's do something’,” informs Saba.

Are they in touch? “Yes, we bump into each other at award functions, or at other events. We are like family,” the actress states.

Saba made her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium. Does she miss working in India? “Of course I do. You’ll have such a nice medium, such nice people, amazing directors, actors, scripts, issues are being discussed, you are making such content, who wouldn't like to work? I would love to, whenever I get the chance I would love to,” Saba concludes.

