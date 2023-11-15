Shalin Bhanot's birthday EXCLUSIVE: 'He is very strong and gentle at same time,' says BFF Eisha Singh

It is Shalin Bhanot's birthday today and on this special occasion, Pinkvilla got in touch with the actor's close friend and co-actress from Bekaboo, Eisha Singh, and asked her a few questions about the actor.

Eisha and Shalin shared a great camaraderie offscreen and had an equally amazing chemistry onscreen. Within a short period, the actors connected brilliantly.

Eisha Singh on not keeping pre-conceived notions about Shalin Bhanot

"When I came to know about Shalin Bhanot being cast opposite me in Bekaboo, I didn't hear anything from anyone and wanted to form my own opinion of him after meeting him. I met him with a clean slate without any perception or assumption. And trust me, when I got to know him, I realized that he is an amazing human being. I got to know that he is a very genuine person with an extremely warm heart."

Have a look at Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot's reel

Eisha Singh on how she bonded with Shalin Bhanot

"The fact that we belong to the same state helped. He is from Jabalpur and I'm from Bhopal, that was the ice-breaker moment for us. I remember when I met him for the first time, his energy was very infectious and he had this bright smile on his face and there was no awkwardness. He made me comfortable."

Eisha Singh talks about the special and rare aspects of Shalin Bhanot's personality

"One of the most special things about Shalin is that he is very strong yet gentle at the same time. He is a very emotional person. Something rare about him is that he still has that desi-ness left in him. He is very grounded, he has that sanskar and roots in him. He has achieved so much in life but he is still very grounded and humble. He is still rooted, he knows where he is coming from and that is very rare and I appreciate and like this about him.

Eisha Singh's wish for Shalin Bhanot

"I just hope that he continues to be the way he is. He is a Lion and he has so much energy in him. And I hope his smile never fades and he achieves whatever he wishes for. Happy Birthday, Sha!"

Pinkvilla wishes Shalin Bhanot a 'Happy Birthday'!